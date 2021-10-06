Formula SAE is to be seen as a starting point, rather than a point of arrival. International competition born in 1981, sees the most prestigious universities in the world challenge each other with the relative faculties of reference called to design, build and bring to the track prototypes destined to compete in static and dynamic tests, where they are subsequently evaluated by a jury of selected experts .

Being a competitive gym that overlooks a sector that, like few other times in its history, is undergoing an epochal change, Formula SAE has recently introduced a category dedicated to self-driving vehicles. Here the participants find themselves having to face all the difficulties, questions and obstacles that the players in the sector are experiencing – obviously, on a different scale – having to undertake new solutions and think “out of the box” to solve problems that few years ago, they weren’t even quantifiable.

In recent weeks, we have told you from a privileged position the adventure and the adventures of the students of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia through the Bosch DRIVERLESS web-series, where we have followed the evolutionary path of their project step by step.

Now the time has come to tell you from another perspective what they have achieved and the goals they have achieved, obviously making use of the direct testimonies of the protagonists and partners who supported them, such as Bosch And Power On.