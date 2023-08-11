Fame is not taken away by anyone. Fast food has been the ugly duckling of dining experiences for decades. Or at least, in terms of quality and health, since it is usually cheap and, as a general rule, tasty. Hamburgers, pizzas, kebabs, burritos or Chinese rice have been with us for decades as a quick alternative to get by on days when we don’t want to get into the kitchen, but we don’t want the ticket to get too high either. Competition, experience and knowledge have made us become one of the regions with the largest number of quality hamburger restaurants in Spain from those American hamburgers with a clown at the door as a world reference. And if we are not the first, we are close.

In the capital, the FBI were pioneers: Freak Burguer International and El Favorito in terms of quality hamburgers, although now they have been joined by places like Impala, Big Twins, The Burguer Shop, Dinamita Burguer, Circo Burguer or Vacania (Las Torres de Cotillas). , among many others. On the coast, I really like everything they do at La Cangreja (La Manga, Cabo de Palos, La Azohía and San Juan de los Terreros), one of the leading fast food beach bars. As beach bars I like to drop by El Pirata (Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada) or Cabo P. (Cabo de Palos, Cartagena).

A little further from the water we have magnificent references in Txio (San Javier), where you can eat high quality sushi, burgers, hot dogs or rice finished in the oven; La Taberna mediática (Águilas), which is just as interesting to go for a drink at the bar, as a fast food restaurant. Especially tasty I find ‘La Metralleta’, a Frankfurt sausage of Murcian flat half a meter, and the lamb hamburger.

When I feel like a pizza I go to Los Belones. Scabetti and Vía Romana take the podium for pizzas in the Region. Another highly recommended corner is Leonardo’s (Puerto Deportivo, Mazarrón), although, if you can’t find a table, the pizzas at Trevi Playa (Mazarrón Bay) are not bad.

Asians



If a fast food has established itself among our main gastronomic references, that is Asian cuisine in all its shapes and sizes. If Chinese restaurants surprised us in the eighties, sushi has been gaining strength in the last decade to the point that it is very difficult not to have a ‘Japanese’ two kilometers from your home. The pioneer and one of my favorites is Enso Sushi (Trips and Los Belones Nightclub), although Maguro Aquare Sushi (Campoamor) and Yaho (La Manga), due to the diversity of Asian dishes available, are places to go this summer .

In addition to good meats, if you want an informal meal with children or friends, you can ask for a table at El Rancho (Cabo de Palos) and La Guindilla Taquería (Cabo de Palos), a highly recommended Mexican taco street stand. If you feel like trying Indian cuisine, on the main street of Los Belones -where all the restaurants are- you will find Paras, a reference point for Indian cuisine and one of the Indian restaurants where I have enjoyed the most.

But if you don’t feel like international fast food and you prefer ham and sandwiches, since last year the Andalusian Parliament has been installed at kilometer 1 of La Manga del Mar Menor, where, in addition to the best sandwiches, the place gives you good vibes for the whole day. And it is that you can eat quickly, cheaply and well. There is something for everyone.