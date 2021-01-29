The seismic series recorded by Granada and its metropolitan area since last December has added four new tremors of magnitude 4.2, two of 3.6 and one of 3.3 in the Granada municipality of Santa Fe and Cúllar-Vega this Thursday afternoon, in addition to another half a dozen of less intensity, with no evidence of personal or material damage of a structural nature, as reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board. Late at night, at 10:15 p.m., another more than 3.6 degrees has been registered with an epicenter in Chauchina, according to the National Geographic Institute.

The highest magnitude seismic movement, 4.3, has been registered at 7:49 p.m. with its epicenter in Santa Fe at a depth of three kilometers, while previously at 7:06 p.m. another shake reached a value of 3.6 on the Richter scale. one kilometer deep, according to sources from the National Geographic Institute. Subsequently, at 20:05 a third in this series of 3.3 was produced again in Santa Fe at a depth of one kilometer and at 20:28 a quarter of 3.6 at two kilometers in depth in Cúllar-Vega.

The earthquakes this Thursday have prompted almost a hundred warnings (97) to the Board’s single emergency telephone number, especially in municipalities of Granada capital and Vega de Granada such as Cúllar-Vega, Churriana de la Vega, Maracena, Láchar , La Zubia, Las Gabias, Huétor-Vega and even a neighbor of Linares in Jaén has indicated that he had felt it. Of these 97, 64 have been attended between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

At the moment in 112, incidents have been reported due to falling cornices and external elements of buildings and, especially, cracks such as those registered in chimneys without any injuries having been produced in any of them.

The municipalities of Santa Fe and Atarfe have enabled public spaces such as parks and soccer fields so that residents who wish can go, according to the security councils of both localities.

Emergencies 112 Andalusia has already managed 865 notices related to the tremors in the province of Granada since last Saturday, January 23, and has coordinated more than 200 incidents, of which more than 75 have been damaged, mainly due to falling elements, detachments and cracks in homes.

This same afternoon, the 112 headquarters that act as regional – call reception and first answer centers – have been reinforced again in case it were necessary in the face of possible increases in the volume of calls.

It has been noticed in Córdoba, Jaén and the Costa del Sol



According to the intensity map of the National Geographic Institute, the 4.3-degree earthquake has been felt in different provinces of Andalusia, such as Malaga, Córdoba and Jaén. On the Costa del Sol, even Fuengirola and Marbella have been noticed as locations farther from the epicenter (from Santa Fe to Marbella there are about 130 kilometers in a straight line).

The earthquakes have once again startled the people of Granada. In the capital, some have again taken to the streets for fear of new earth movements, although not in such a significant number as last Tuesday, according to the Local Police of Granada, which has not registered any calls at the moment for damages related to the earthquake, just a warning for a possible gas leak in a house in La Chana that, finally, after inspecting the place by the Local Police itself and a crew of Firefighters, has turned out to be a false alarm.