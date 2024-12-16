Leganés attacked the Montjuïc stadium this Sunday. The team currently coached by Borja Jiménez thus achieved the first victory in its history against FC Barcelona in culé territory thanks to a goal from the captain, Sergio González, in the 4th minute of the game.

Even though the Blaugrana team was losing throughout the match, part of the local fans dedicated an unsportsmanlike chant to their rivalto whom he wished relegation.

“Second, hey!”the Barcelona fans sang repeatedly while their team was already behind on the scoreboard, a detail that did not go unnoticed on social networks and in social gatherings.

The journalist Juanma Castaño, for example, criticized this attitude. “This chant bothers me, but it especially bothers me in the chants of the big teams…. How can a field like Barça’s shout “Second” to Leganés?“, he stated on Movistar Plus+.

This song from Montjuïc came when FC Barcelona was already losing, something that ultimately did not change, and with Leganés out of the relegation zone, because for now it has 18 pointsfour behind Espanyol, a team that sets the limit.