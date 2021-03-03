Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – As countries around the world seek to vaccinate their citizens from the emerging corona virus pandemic, a slide has been revealed in Japan that will enable individuals in the future to take vaccines themselves at home.

The “Japan Times” website, in English, stated that it is simply a matter of placing a small adhesive strip on the skin that allows the vaccine to be absorbed into the body faster than traditional medical patches.

It will be possible to use this slide for vaccinations against various diseases, including Corona virus, seasonal influenza, and others.

The newspaper reported that Japanese researcher Matsuhiko Nishizawa, a professor at Tohoku University, and his research team have developed a “bioenergy microscopic needle chip” that allows the vaccine to be absorbed faster than the currently commercially available patches.

“In the future, we want people to give the new Corona virus vaccines and other types of vaccines to themselves,” Nishizawa said, adding, “I do my best to use this technology in Covid-19 vaccines.”

Currently, micro-needle patches are used for migraine treatments and pain relief, to inject a limited dose, and the drugs take longer to pass through the skin.

However, Nishizawa’s team improved these aspects, allowing a group of micro-porous needles on the slide to give more of the drug into the skin, and more quickly.

Although it may take years to obtain approval to apply this technology to vaccines, Nishizawa hopes that it will be used in the Corona vaccine in the near future to help the world get rid of this epidemic.