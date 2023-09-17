With headphones tight on her ears, sports clothing and an agile step, a pregnant woman walks through Madrid’s El Retiro park. Her belly is drawn under her shirt. This is a scene from any Sunday. Exercising during pregnancy is very beneficial for women, not only for their health, but also for that of the fetus. Aware of this, in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) included for the first time a section dedicated to the well-being of pregnant women in the report Guidelines on Physical Activity and Sedentary Habits. The WHO document recommends physical activity both during pregnancy and in the postpartum to avoid the risk of the pregnant woman suffering from preeclampsia, gaining excessive weight during pregnancy or having complications during childbirth and depression after giving birth. Likewise, the guide points out that staying active through daily exercise also reduces neonatal complications, avoiding, among others, harmful effects on the child’s birth weight or the risk of stillbirth.

To delve deeper into the impact that a sedentary life has during pregnancy and its consequences on the health of the pregnant woman and the baby, a team from the University of Valencia and the Consortium for Biomedical Research in Epidemiology and Public Health Network (CYBERESP), with María M. Morales Suárez-Varela as principal investigator, has carried out a cross-sectional observational study of two phases at the University and Polytechnic Hospital of La Fe. 228 pregnant women have participated in the research, within the EVISAREN project focused on the study of lifestyle and health during pregnancy and its effects on the newborn. The analysis has identified a prevalence of sedentary lifestyle of 31.1%, since 71 of the pregnant women did not meet physical activity criteria. Among the remaining 157 women, 119 (52.2%) met criteria for light physical activity, 23 (10.1%) carried out moderate physical activity and only 15 women (6.6%) carried out intense physical activity.

Physical inactivity during pregnancy is associated with a higher risk of developing, as Morales explains, gestational diabetes and hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, low back and pelvic pain, longer labor time, greater probability of cesarean section and other cardiovascular diseases. Likewise, the lack of exercise “slows down the recovery of women in the postpartum period and makes it difficult to regain their previous weight with an increased risk of overweight and obesity,” adds Cristina Franco Antonio, midwife and secretary of the Federation of the Association of Midwives of Spain. (FAME).

To avoid these unwanted effects, experts advise staying active, not only during the gestational period but also before pregnancy. In women who have not done any physical activity before becoming pregnant, it is essential to include it throughout the nine months “maintaining moderate physical activity of 150 minutes per week, spread over at least three days a week,” the matron. In addition, it would be interesting to remain active every day even after the birth of the baby. “The first weeks will be less until recovery from childbirth,” she continues, “but little by little the woman should incorporate that level of activity again.”

In relation to the fetus, the fact that the mother incorporates exercise during her pregnancy favors neurological development and reduces the risk of obesity at birth and in childhood, according to Morales. Sometimes, depending on the state of the pregnant woman and the fetus, the type of exercise must be adapted. “It must always be done after an adequate assessment and with advice from specialized personnel,” says Tatiana Figueras Falcón, a doctor specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology and member of the board of directors of the Perinatal Medicine section of the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO).

Regular moderate exercise offers multiple benefits. “In general, it improves cardiac output, muscle strength, flexibility, helps prevent excessive weight gain, etc.,” says Figueras. It also has specific benefits for pregnant women: “It prevents musculoskeletal problems such as low back pain, it can reduce urinary incontinence in the short term, and it reduces the probability of macrosomic fetuses.” [un recién nacido que es mucho más grande que el promedio]increases the rate of vaginal birth, decreases the risk of complications such as premature rupture of membranes, significant tears in the birth canal, among others,” he details.

It is recommended that exercise be easily adapted to the pregnant woman’s routine life with walking, swimming or cycling. miljko (Getty Images)

Both the doctor, the nurse and the primary care midwife have a fundamental role in the acquisition of healthy lifestyles. In the case of Primary Care professionals, Morales states that they can advise on routine clinical care: “For example, providing patients with information about a healthy lifestyle during their visits; collaborate with other health professionals to provide comprehensive care to patients; and use technology, such as telemedicine and mobile health apps, to deliver interventions to patients.” In pregnant women, specifically, moderate and regular physical exercise must be promoted, always after individually assessing the maternal-fetal status. “Proper control of the state of health before conception and during pregnancy contributes to establishing different action plans focused on healthy eating, weight control and regular physical activity to be carried out by the future mother; not only at the individual level, but also at the level of family units and the community in general,” adds Morales.

Regarding the weight that a pregnant woman can increase during pregnancy, it depends on the pre-pregnancy body mass index, that is, from what is started at the beginning. That is why it is so important to weigh and measure the pregnant woman during the first visit. “If the body mass index is normal, that is, between 20 and 24.9, it is advisable to gain between 9 and 14 kilos. If the body mass index indicates overweight, between 25 and 29.9, it is advisable to gain between six and eight kilos. If she is an obese patient with a BMI greater than 30, at the beginning of pregnancy, she should not weigh more than six kilos,” explains María de la Calle, head of the Obstetrics section of the La Paz University Hospital, in Madrid. The type of exercises and physical activity will be adapted to the conditions of the pregnant woman and her initial physical state or prior to pregnancy, and it is recommended that monitoring and training be carried out by specialized professionals. “In any case, the intensity and frequency will increase progressively, with the intention of improving both at the cardiorespiratory level and at the level of muscular strength, through aerobic and resistance exercise,” Morales resumes.

It is recommended that exercise be easily adapted to the pregnant woman’s routine life with walks, swimming, bike rides or yoga adapted to the pregnant woman. According to Figueras, exercises that increase flexibility and muscle strength are also recommended and exercises that increase the risk of falls, abdominal trauma or those that, individually, may be contraindicated depending on the maternal condition, should be avoided. and/or fetal.

