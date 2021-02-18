The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency and the management of the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group, has launched enhanced security locks for protection measures in the gold and jewelry sector.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that the Dubai Executive Council has approved the recommendations of a study that includes the development of a security system to protect the gold and jewelry sector that includes a set of security tools that are being included in order to reach “zero” crimes in this sector. He added that the system will fill the gaps that can be exploited by criminal gangs, as it provides a quick response from police patrols, pointing to the contribution of 2721 shops from the gold and jewelry sector in the system. He explained that they include special specifications for safes and glass facades for displaying gold and jewelry collectibles, modern systems that limit burglary crimes, in addition to enhanced security locks. The new types of locks will be installed within 60 days in 900 gold and jewelry stores.





