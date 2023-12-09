A security guard at Lyceum No. 5 in Bryansk told in court how she allowed a girl who opened fire into the school. The footage appeared in Izvestia on Saturday, December 9.

“That unfortunate morning the girls walked dressed as usual. <...> I constantly look into the faces that these are my children, so that no one comes. That morning, the children walked in their hats, in their coats, with backpacks on the back and white bags with a change of shoes in front. Since they are twins, twins, they dress the same. Obviously something suspicious, I didn’t see some object,” the woman said.

According to the security guard, she simultaneously monitors the area around the gymnasium, as well as who enters the building.

