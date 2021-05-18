The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court of Appeal ruled to annul the judgment of the Court of First Instance, which acquitted two Arab defendants, and ruled to punish them with one month imprisonment each, and deport them from the state after the execution of the sentence, on charges of attempting to steal six air-conditioning devices, where a security guard arrested the accused in the act of theft.

In detail, the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah accused the defendants of attempting to steal air conditioning equipment owned by a private company and mortgaged in favor of a bank, as the two defendants took advantage of the company’s stopping work and the vacancy of its headquarters, and determined to steal movables from its headquarters and went to it on the day of the incident, and stole six devices Air conditioning, when transferred to a pickup car, and while fleeing, a security guard stopped them and informed the police.

The security guard said during the investigations that while he was on an inspection tour of the place, as the security official, he saw the defendants traveling in a pickup car with six air conditioners owned by the victim’s company. During the investigations, the two defendants said that a person called (Abdullah) contacted them by phone, and he agreed with them as a representative of the company to sell them air-conditioners, and that they paid him 1500 dirhams as a price for it.

The verdict stated that the court is reassured of the correctness of the defendants ’commission of the incident, explaining that it has been proven from the book of“ Etisalat ”that no calls were made on the day of the incident from the two phones, indicating that their statement was false, and the court must cancel the appellant’s ruling and convict the accused pursuant to Articles Paragraph The first is from Article 99 and Article 100 of the Federal Penal Code, and with it the court decides to accept the appeal formally, and in the matter to cancel the appealed judgment and judge again to punish each of the accused with one month imprisonment, and obligate them to pay the case fees, and deport them from the country after the execution of the punishment.





