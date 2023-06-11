A security guard at a site under construction noticed a theft crime, in which a driver of the company that owns the site was involved, by seizing pieces of rebar at the site, and trying to sell them to three people who trade in “scrap.” The guard took the initiative to document the crime and thwart it by filming the defendants and the vehicle used in the crime. Using his camera phone, the buyers left the stolen iron and ran away.

Dubai Police seized the accused driver, and the three people who brought them to the site were arrested, but the Dubai Criminal Court concluded their innocence, after the investigations showed their good intentions, condemned the driver, and ruled that he be imprisoned and deported from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty, that an Asian driver working for a contracting company seized pieces of iron reinforcement worth about 8,000 dirhams from a site under construction in the Al Barsha area, in preparation for selling and disposing of them.

The lawsuit papers indicated that he contacted people specialized in buying scrap, so they came to the site and loaded the iron onto a truck, believing that he was authorized to sell it by the company, but the effect of his crime was disappointed for a reason he had no will in it, which is the attention of the security guard. to the crime, so he photographed the vehicle, and when the buyers saw that, they realized that the accused was not authorized to sell the goods, so they removed them from the vehicle and left the place.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused admitted that he collected pieces of iron from the site of the company in which he works, and decided to sell them without being authorized to do so.

The court stated in the reasons for its ruling that the charges initially affected the people who came to buy the stolen iron, and a police officer testified that he had moved to the scene of the incident, when a report of the crime was received, without the statement of the security guard who stated that he saw the defendants after they had loaded the iron on their car, and he He photographed the vehicle number on his phone, so they unloaded the goods and fled.

The policeman stated that, accordingly, the defendants were pursued, and their whereabouts were found, and they admitted that they came on the basis of an agreement with the accused driver to buy iron from him, but they refused to complete the deal after the security guard saw them, and they took the iron out of the car and fled.

The court confirmed its doubts about the charges against the three people who came to buy the stolen iron, and its lack of confidence in the testimony of the witnesses, in addition to the fact that they were questioned in the police report without the assistance of an interpreter, and it is also reassured by their statements in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that they attended based on the conviction that the accused driver He was authorized to sell iron, and he did not conspire with him to steal iron, and then the court acquitted them and convicted the driver, punishing him with imprisonment for three months and deportation from the state.

