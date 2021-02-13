The Australian Open is leaving every day unusual moments in the world of tennis. The virenes, Rod Laver was evicted in the middle of the dramatic match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz, around 11:30 p.m., because the confinement decreed by the state of Victoria began at 11:59 p.m. and citizens had to be at home at that time. And this Saturday, during the match played by Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova, a security guard had a totally unexpected intervention in the match.

At the beginning of the second set, The tournament employee approached the chair judge, Britain’s Alison Hughes, to tell her that Pliskova had thrown the racket in the changing room tunnel when he left to change at the end of the first set, he had lost 7-5 after conceding a break on his last serve. As the Czech had already publicly mistreated her work instrument on the court, she was sanctioned with a point in favor of Muchova.

Pliskova asked the collegiate for explanations. “Off the track I can do whatever I want,” he told her. “Yes, but not during the match,” Hugues replied. The fact is that despite the point, the sixth favorite of the tournament started the set with a 5-0 that incredibly did not know how to take advantage of and lost the match by a double 7-5.