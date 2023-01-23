An Asian guard documented, with his phone camera, a theft that targeted a villa under construction, adjacent to the site he guards, by filming the thieves seizing 100 iron scaffolds, and loading them onto a “pickup” vehicle, taking advantage of the absence of anyone in the place.

Dubai Police seized one of the accused, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution and then to the Criminal Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for one month, fined 5,000 dirhams in solidarity with others (fugitives), and deported from the state.

The owner of the villa stated that a security guard at a site adjacent to his villa, which is still under construction, told him by phone that there was a small truck carrying iron scaffolding from the site, so he moved to the place immediately, but the defendants had carried the scaffolding and left.

He added that the security guard filmed the defendants with his phone, and that the video showed three people, along with the truck used to steal the scaffolding.

Police investigations determined the identity of one of the suspects, so they arrested him, and he reported that he works in the field of scrap (scrap), and that on the day of the incident, he received a call from one of the defendants, informing him that he was working in a villa under construction, and that he had a group of iron scaffolding offered for sale, so he went to The place, he met the accused and another person, and bought scaffolding from him for 1,300 dirhams, and asked him for the sale invoice, after he informed him that he was in charge of the workers, and handed him a photocopy of his identity card.

Based on his testimony, the police managed to seize the accused, who confessed to the crime in the evidentiary report, and the court ruled his conviction.