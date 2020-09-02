The balance for Colombian democracy in recent times is simply bleak. As a political current, Uribismo controls the Executive, achieved silent majorities in the Legislative and also has the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office. It has everything, only the high courts are missing. For many, there is a very great risk. In addition, in the midst of a political storm due to the arrest of former president Álvaro Uribe, radical speeches raise fear of difficult times for Colombian democracy.

Keep reading