During two days an important sector of the evangelical movement deliberated in Rosario what role it will have in the next legislative elections. They were there, in the assembly of the A New Opportunity (UNO) party, with representatives of 12 of the 14 provinces where this political space is already present.

Within the framework of that meeting they decided “be part of an opposition front to the national government ”, identifying Kirchnerism and the national administration as the adversary of the next elections. Afterwards, the strategy will be decided territorially.

“Each province will have to interact with the spaces that it has already been working on, but it has freedom of action to make alliances,” explained Walter Ghione, head of the party’s National Promoting Board. Ghione joined the list headed by Amalia Granata —Which in 2019 obtained 287 thousand votes and obtained six seats— and a leader close to UNO, the national deputy Dina Rezinovsky, arrived in Congress on the Together for Change ballot.

This sector of the evangelical movement has been approaching positions with Together for Change and they have even held virtual meetings with the highest party figures, and they make it clear that each jurisdiction will be able to establish the alliances it deems necessary.

However, from the UNO party they assure that “Today Together for Change is the only strong opposition option that has the potential to face Kirchnerism. The idea is to achieve a single broad front that is well republican and democratic, but not to fall into what one commands and the others respond to “.

After the meeting, the national party promotion board, with a federal integration, chaired by the provincial deputy Walter Ghione (Santa Fe), seconded by Ana Valoy (Tucumán), Leandro Jacobi (Entre Ríos), Diego Villamayor (PBA) Gabriela Sosa (Corrientes), Roberto Torres (La Pampa) and Óscar Krause (Formosa), with the objective that by the end of this year several provinces have national status.

The evangelical movement has an important presence throughout the country, and UNO in addition to Santa Fe, Tucumán, Entre Ríos, Buenos Aires, Corrientes, La Pampa and Formosa, is established in Chubut, Chaco, CABA, Córdoba, Mendoza, Neuquén and Salta . “Having already drawn up his own agenda from Christian values, with social and economic issues, security, health and education, he has decided to stop being part of the militancy of other spaces and have his own flight”, they maintain.

Look also