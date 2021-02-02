A group of “self-summoned” Buenos Aires policemen announced the holding of a protest in demand for salary and labor improvements for February 11 on the Atlantic Coast and other strategic points in the province.

The call is through social networks and from a Facebook page called “Police Reclaiming”, which has 56 thousand followers. It could be one of the many expressions that are promoted from the networks, but it is the same conveners that in September 2020 they promoted a protest that spread throughout almost the entire suburbs and that was on the verge of sedition, with armed men without formal leadership making batucadas in front of the presidential residence of Olivos.

In the Ministry of Security they are aware of the play but minimize potential impact. “We have no link with insurgents,” is the answer given near Berni’s office. And in the armed institution they rule out that there is adhesion: “We have no record of concern in the troops. It is just an agitation operating from sectors of the opposition”Said area officials.

They also suspect that the opposition will try to promote the claim. They point to a recent tweet by Florencia Arrieto, former Patricia Bulrrich official, who wrote: “It is public that the Buenos Aires police are going to a claim. Let’s be vigilant because Kirchnerism is going to victimize itself by saying that it is an undemocratic uprising. None of that will be, just people who put their chests on the street every day asking for better wages ”.

That 2020 protest was a week of direct actions that included armed and on-duty agents, family members and retirees. They demanded a salary increase and also demonstrated in front of the “command” that Minister Sergio Berni installed on Bridge 12, in the La Matanza district. They asked for a 60% increase and equalization with the assets of the national forces, among other points of an extensive petition.

Axel Kicillof had to go to the aid of the Nation and President Alberto Fernández granted aid for the province, based on a cut in the funds that were destined for the City Government. After a week of tense negotiations, the governor announced that the minimum pocket income of a Buenos Aires police it would be $ 44,000. In addition, they brought the money stipulated for the uniform to $ 5,000 and an improvement in the so-called cores (overtime) hours, which went from 40 to 120 pesos.

Now, from that same page of the social network it was announced a protest for February 11. Those responsible for the site anticipate that they will march “after consulting with various references” to ask for new salary improvements.

They will do it – they assure – from the Atlantic Coast (where they are in full operation of summer) and they expect aftershocks in several points in the Province.

The meeting places would be in Mar del Plata and Pinamar and places in Greater Buenos Aires: Ituzaingó, Almirante Brown, Morón, Merlo, Quilmes, San Miguel, Azul, Malvinas Argentinas, Pilar and José C. Paz. Also in Avellaneda, Lomas de Zamora and Tres de Febrero La Bonaerense is banned from the possibility of unionization.

However, there is a retired police officer who leads an entity called the Buenos Aires Police Union (Sipoba) and appears as the leader of the new claim. “We will ask for what we always claim and did not comply with after the last protest. To begin with, in terms of wages they gave us almost a 28% increase in all of 2020 when inflation was above 36%“Said the referent of that organization, Nicolás Masi.

Five months ago, when the revolt occurred, the political authorities were surprised by the chain reaction generated by the first protest movements.

This time, from “Police Reclaiming” they maintain that only agents who are on their day off will intervene. They include among the requests the leveling with salaries of the Gendarmerie, Prefecture and Federal Police, increase of the Cores hours, physical, academic and tactical preparation for the personnel, in each semester of the year and the possibility of access to decent housing for the personnel.

Also delivery of bulletproof vests “that are not expired”, provision and replacement of ammunition, semi-annually, “the creation of at least two Police Hospitals” and semi-annual psychological evaluation. The list continues with requests for “freedom of choice in social work” and the transfer of the detainees to police cells.