In the Moscow metro, since March 20, the section of the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line between the Belyaevo and Novye Cheryomushki stations has been closed. This is reported in the official Twitter-account of the metropolitan.

The restriction was introduced in connection with the construction of the Big Circle Line (BCL) tunnel and the construction of the future Vorontsovskaya station. Residents of the capital are encouraged to use the Butovskaya and Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya lines. In addition, free KM buses will run along the closed section.

The closed section of the orange metro line will be open on April 2.

Last time, the section of the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line was closed from 23 January to 4 February. The closed stations on the orange line were open to passengers ahead of schedule.

The first section of the Big Circle Line opened on February 26, 2018. It is planned to complete its construction in full by the end of 2022. There will be 31 stations on the line. Its length will be almost 70 kilometers – thus the BCL will become the longest metro line in the capital.

