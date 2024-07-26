Ministry of Internal Affairs: a section of the Miass – Karabash – Kyshtym highway was flooded after the destruction of the dam

The section of the Miass-Karabash-Kyshtym highway from the 35th to the 38th kilometer was flooded after the destruction of the dam on the Kialimskoye reservoir in the Chelyabinsk region. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On July 26, a dam on the Kialimskoye Reservoir burst in the Chelyabinsk Region. “Residents of the villages of Kiolim, Mukhametovo, Karasayevo, Baydashevo, and Saktayevo are advised to be prepared for evacuation. Collect essential items and documents,” the regional administration urged.