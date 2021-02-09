A patriot who strives to make his country better can become the head of state. Such advice for children appeared on the new official website of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“In order to become the head of state, you need to learn a lot, have a wide outlook, love your country and strive to make it better. In simple words, you need to be a citizen and a patriot of your native Belarus, ”says website…

The President of Belarus has many powers, is the head of state, the guarantor of the constitution, human and civil rights and freedoms, it is emphasized in his address to children. “This is a great responsibility and hard everyday work,” the Internet portal notes.

The new official website of the President of Belarus, which included an information section for children, was presented on February 9.

When creating the site, modern international experience, the best domestic developments and technical solutions in the field of web design were used. The structure and navigation of the portal has been radically redesigned. The new version of the portal also supports the advanced Progressive Web Application (PWA) technology, which allows you to access the site more reliably and quickly. “BelTA”…

Earlier, on January 29, Lukashenka announced the introduction of measures on social networks and messengers to protect the interests of the state and the people.

According to Lukashenko, over time, the whole world will come to the introduction of censorship in social networks.