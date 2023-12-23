Homosexuality has a cure, according to their creed. To do this, they offered a “heterosexualizing” therapy based on two principles: abstinence and “sanatory” sexual relations with the group's guru, which researchers consider sectarian and destructive in nature. Her husband, who is a psychologist and who not only endorsed these foundations, but also consented to the sexual treatments applied by his wife, has been arrested along with her.

The investigation, carried out jointly between the National Police and Customs Surveillance, led on Saturday, December 16, to the arrests of the couple for their alleged participation in crimes against public health, injuries, sexual freedom, workers' rights, and intrusion. professional, coercion, against moral integrity, money laundering and illicit association. They have been detained in a small town in Cáceres.

The couple ran a company with which they promoted a series of alternative psychological therapies. The couple lived on a large property in the town of Cáceres, but also ran a place in Madrid where, according to researchers, they carried out therapies one day a week. Both properties have been searched and more than 100,000 euros in cash, various narcotic substances, computer equipment and documents have been seized that will allow further investigations.

The detainees relied on the Psychology degree obtained by the husband to offer different 'pseudo psychotherapies', although apparently in the establishments where they performed them they did not display any kind of health clearance or administrative authorization.

According to the police, those arrested used “coercive manipulation” techniques that led their followers to succumb to their will and ended up becoming victims, since they allegedly put their physical and mental health at risk. Not in vain, on many occasions they even abandoned conventional medical treatments supported by science to follow these pseudo psychotherapies.

Apparently, it was “common” for detainees to provide different narcotics – such as marijuana or MDMA – and psychoactive drugs – ayahuasca and peyote – during the development of therapies with the aim of inducing specific states of consciousness that would facilitate norms of social and individual behavior. expected.

The police highlight that those arrested maintained hate speech regarding homosexuality and claimed that it was “a disease that could be reversed.” Her cure consisted of abstinence and forced sexual relations with the leader of the group, while her husband, the psychologist, endorsed these foundations and consented to sexual therapies with his wife.

The detainees would have been carrying out these activities for more than 20 years. During this time, they gained clients until they reached fifty followers whom they supposedly isolated from their family, social and professional environment. What's more, they urged them to dedicate themselves to the functions that were ordered to them within the group and to follow their guidelines at all times, always in accordance with police investigations.

The researchers emphasize that the couple came to have “total control” over some of the followers, to the point of not having “the ability to discern where to live, what studies to pursue, and who to marry.” Furthermore, the financial demands by the detainees were »constant«, without receiving any type of invoice or proof of payment in return, »enriching themselves through illegal practices«.

The General Information Commission (CGI), which has led the investigation within the National Police, has a group specialized in destructive sects and has created a specific email ([email protected]) where any information about these can be provided. groups with the guarantee of confidentiality and anonymity.