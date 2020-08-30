Gala takes Joan by the hand, while Dalí looks at him, after a meal on the terrace of the Port Lligat hotel, at the beginning of the fifties, in an image without a known photographer. Gala and Salvador Dalí image rights reserved. Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, Figueres, 2020.

Salvador Dalí and Gala are two of the most mediatic people in the history of art. Since they met in 1929, they have been photographed thousands of times in almost all the events in which they participated; both in exhibition openings, and in meetings with personalities from the political, social and cultural world of New York, Paris, London, Rome, Madrid and Barcelona. Dalí and Gala liked to appear in newspapers, in magazines and on television. The painter gave hundreds of interviews, because he knew that the media were a great ally to be able to sell his works. For years, Gala collected these images in albums and boxes and after his death there were more than 13,500 that ended up in the Center for Dalinian Studies in Figueres, located next to the Theater Museum, the painter’s last surrealist work, which was inaugurated in 1974.

After passing away, Dalí and Gala have continued to appear in the media and star in exhibitions and new books. It would seem that everything was known about this unclassifiable and unrepeatable couple. But there are stories that have been left out of their biographies of which not a single line has been written or a single image has been published.

Like that of Joan Figueras; a person linked to the couple for almost four decades. He lived with them, year after year, from April or May, when Dalí and Gala settled in his home in Portlligat, until October or November, when they returned to New York for the winter, in the best place to sell the works that he he had painted throughout the previous summer.

The relationship between Dalí, Gala and Joan began in 1948, when they returned from their stay in the United States of almost 10 years. The painter denied surrealism and was determined to start a new mystical-religious stage. And what better way to do it than by painting a Virgin, which would be Gala. She needed a Child Jesus and at that time Joan, who was five years old, was running around Portlligat in the company of her father, Jaume Figueras, a youth friend of the painter who, in his absence, had participated in the work to refurbish the Portlligat house. Joan was the chosen one. He spent that summer with them and repeated the next, while Dalí painted The Madonna of Portlligat. Also in 1950, when the creator made the final version of this work; summers in which that nice, naughty, handsome and awake boy ended up winning them over, despite the reputation of being cold, distant, not very affectionate and even hating children, who has always accompanied Dalí and Gala.

From the first moment, Joan lived with the couple on a daily basis, sharing the long summer days and going in and out of the house and the painter’s studio as they pleased. He ate with them, played swordsmen with Dalí in the garden or soccer on the beach and cards with Gala, while Dalí painted; The three of them would go sailing, bathing and sunbathing in the hidden coves of Cap de Creus. Joan was a model for the painter and learned to draw from Dalí. He was also in Portlligat when the couple welcomed such personalities as Walt Disney – who gave Joan a complete baseball player uniform and a signed copy of Peter Pan, the tale he had just brought to the big screen – and royals like Humbert of Savoy and the Dukes of Windsor. He also traveled to Barcelona with them on many occasions, staying at the Ritz and attending public events where he was introduced as their “godson”.

“He baby of dog Dalí “

Neither Dalí, nor Gala, nor Joan live, but a good number of photographs have remained of this never-told relationship that allow us to reconstruct this story that has never transcended beyond the family environment and the circle closest to the couple, especially in Cadaqués. When the media reported in the mid-eighties that the Italian José Van Roy Dalí claimed to be the son of Dalí and Gala, in Cadaqués everyone was clear that if anyone could be considered the son of the couple, that was Joan. In fact, if today in this town people of a certain age are asked who Joan Figueras was, the majority answered that “the baby of dog Dalí ”, which was how everyone knew Joan in Portlligat.

Among the thousands of images that Gala kept in their boxes, in more than a hundred, unpublished, Joan appears. The majority are home photographs taken by Gala and even Dalí, in which everyone appears relaxed and smiling, far from the sophisticated image they usually show, and always hugging, pampering and flattering the little one. A naturalness that is not lost to photographers such as Francesc Català-Roca, Melito Casals, Juan Gyenes, Daniel Farson and Charles Hewitt, who visited the painter since the 1950s, to illustrate reports in magazines, weeklies and newspapers of the time, in his most international. In these publications, if Joan appeared with the couple, he was always identified as “the model of the. Madonna“And as the” son of a fisherman from Cadaqués “, but nothing more.

In summer the three lived together, daily, at the house in Portlligat

Gala chose from among all her photographs about 300 to decorate the doors of her dressing room that give way to the oval room, her sanctum in Portlligat. With them she made a collage of the life and successes of Dalí and of herself, in which personalities from art, society and politics appear and anonymous people who shared their day to day. In 11 Joan appears, alone or in the company of the couple; something that is surprising if it is found that, of Cécile, the daughter that Gala had with her first husband, the poet Paul Éluard, and of her three grandchildren, she did not choose any photos.

The relationship between Dalí, Gala and Joan has also been reflected in a good number of unpublished letters and postcards exchanged between the couple and the young man, which until now had gone unnoticed by researchers. They are kept in the home of the relatives of Joan Figueras, in the Center for Dalinian Studies and in archives and private collections. The letters are written by the painter and by Gala, in Spanish, Catalan and Italian, or all mixed up and were sent from America, Rome or Paris. In all of them, the closeness between the couple and the young man is evident, who in many cases is announced of his arrival in Cadaqués, is given the gifts they are going to bring him or is asked about the French classes to which the mother receives him. he pointed out, as it was the language spoken in dog Dalí. In the vast majority, they ask you not to forget about them and, above all, to write more to them. In one, Gala even tells him that he has his photo on the dresser in his room in New York and that she and Dalí talk about him almost every day.

Dalí and Gala had plans for Joan. They not only wanted her to travel to the United States to study there and live with them during the winters, something that Joan’s parents did not agree to. The painter also wanted him to star in one of his projects. He explained it in letters and postcards to Joan, her parents and the media. After the return from his American stage, he did not stop thinking about the idea of ​​making a surreal mystical film, The soul, of which I wanted Joan to be the protagonist. He even told reporters: “I have started giving him acting classes.” The film was never made, like so many others in which Dalí was immersed in those years, but the painter announced, on several occasions, the imminent start of filming and, even, that the film was going to participate in the Film Festival of Venice.

With the passage of time, the relationship between Joan, Dalí and Gala did not disappear. At the age of 16, the young man began working with his father in his father’s company as a broad brush painter. His new activity prevented him from spending so many hours with the couple, but he continued to go, almost daily, to the house in Portlligat when the couple was there, so that he became, together with the man for everything that Arturo Caminada was, in the the couple’s only bond with the outside world. In the studio of the painter in Portlligat, the drawing of a cross that can still be seen on one of its walls is not by Dalí, but by Joan. For years, at the bottom of the paper was written the telephone number of Joan’s house where she was called whenever necessary. “Let the nen. That the gentlemen want to see him ”, said the Portlligat service personnel laconically to whoever picked up the phone.

Hundreds of photos and letters speak of this never-told episode

The Dalí did not like that Joan had a girlfriend and even less that she was from Barcelona because they thought she would end up in the capital far from them. But when Joan assured them that he would stay to live in Cadaqués, the relationship continued after marrying and becoming a father shortly thereafter. In the 1970s, during the refurbishment work of the Figueres theater to turn it into the Theater-Museum, the painter even offered Joan several times to be its first director, but he refused.

Despite the distance and control that the secretaries increasingly marked with the couple’s environment, Joan continued by their side until Gala died in June 1982 and Dalí moved to the castle of Púbol, beginning his confinement and isolation. How could it be otherwise, he was at the ceremony held in Cadaqués and at the Dalí Theater-Museum in Figueres after the painter died on January 23, 1989, always in the background.

Neither told nor published

Joan, unlike other people linked to the painter, such as the collector Albert Reynolds Morse, Amanda Lear, Dalí’s companion for 15 years and the secretaries, John Peter Moore, Enrique Sabater and Robert Descharnes, never told or published his relationship with marriage. Luckily, there are still people who can bring light to rebuild it: relatives of Joan and Dalí himself, service personnel from Portlligat, Joan’s schoolmates and lifelong friends, as well as residents of Cadaqués.

Mercè Cabanes, Joan’s wife from 1966 until he died in 1999 at the age of 57, keeps letters, photographs and postcards, drawings made by Dalí and colored by Joan and others dedicated by the painter at her house in Cadaqués. It also preserves some of the gifts that both Dalí and Gala brought from the United States to the little boy and then to his two daughters, in addition to the memory of hundreds of stories and anecdotes that her husband told her about his relationship with the marriage.

—When Dalí passed away, a journalist from a French magazine came to our house and asked Joan if she wanted to tell her story in exchange for a lot of money, but he refused. He said that he owed a lot to Dalí and Gala because he had received a lot from them, like the education his parents could never have given him. He even said that Dalí had given him much more affection and affection than his father.

“And do you think Joan would talk about that relationship now?”

– Now yes, because many years have passed and it is good that this story is known. The pity is that almost all of its protagonists are gone, because they have died and they cannot tell it.

The secret child of the Dalí, book by José Ángel Montañés, will be published on November 2 in Roca Editorial.