He had just left Spain, where he arrived in a low tone, when the last scandal of the emeritus king of Spain broke out: the existence of a daughter out of wedlock.

The news brushed past him when he had already landed in Abu Dhabi, where he has been in exile since 2020, harassed by crimes with the Justice.

After they were archived and after a prudent wait, Juan Carlos I spent five days in northern Spain, in a new attempt to measure the temperature to see if he could come to his country more often.

But the events in his environment do not stop shaking society and the former head of state continues to be the protagonist of the front page news.

The press did not take long to publish the refusal of the emeritus to the new assigned paternity. According to El Mundo, he said he did not have a daughter named Alejandra. But that has not silenced the voices: some, surprised by the discovery; Others claim that they already knew.

In fact, journalists dedicated to the tabloids have appeared who had already announced it. Pilar Eyre commented on it in an interview in February of this year, for example.

Its existence does not affect the succession of the throne, which automatically passed to the only male child, as established by law.

Nor is it the only case of paternity assigned to Juan Carlos I outside of his marriage to Queen Sofía. Albert Solá died last year, who claimed to be the king’s son. He was talking about a DNA test, but his physical resemblance was the best cover letter.



Solá, a surname acquired by her adoptive family, was related to Ingrid Sartiau, a Belgian who also claims to be the daughter of King Emeritus. In fact, in 2015 he claimed his affiliation in court. Although justice did not agree with her, she has not changed her mind and, in fact, she has spoken again now that the identity of another possible half-sister is known.

Who is she?

“The biggest secret that the royal family has hidden from Spanish society is that, after Infanta Elena (1963), Infanta Cristina (1965) and King Felipe (1968) were born, Juan Carlos I had a fourth daughter, the result of an extramarital relationship with an aristocrat slightly older than him. says King Corp., the book written by journalists José María Olmo and David Fernández.

The digital outlet El Confidencial previously published a chapter of the volume that will be released to the public on May 8.

“This fourth heiress came into the world in the late 1970s, early 1980s,” the text continues. Her name is Alejandra, she is married, has a son and has never claimed any type of succession right. She grew up ignorant of who her father really was, and when she finally found out, she chose to continue to act as if the news had never reached her.”

The rumor reached, yes, the Palacio de la Zarzuela, where the king’s subjects kept prudent silence. “When Felipe VI was young, Juan Carlos I feared that he would meet his stepsister and the two would fall in love without knowing that they were family,” the book states.

Then, when Alejandra found out about her father, there was a rapprochement. The then king compensated for her absence with signs of affection, although he “never treated her like the other three of her children.”

Juan Carlos I himself shared the infidelity with close people, according to the book. She even recounted “that she was a good girl, very intelligent and prepared.” But the secret was not aired because “the priority was institutional stability and that it not collapse due to a furtive relationship.”

Now it is the topic of conversation. It is speculated that it is Alejandra de Rojas, 43, married to the nephew of a former president of the Community of Madrid, and mother of a son. She lives with her family in Toledo.

According to the book, “she has lent her image to numerous clothing and jewelry brands. She has also made forays into the world of communication, perhaps less well known. She declares herself passionate about music, culture and travel, and has started a family ”.

Regarding his mother, he says that she is a woman who in the seventies “was noted for her liberal and progressive profile” and that “it was common to see her at promotional events and fashion events.” She also assures that the king himself used her levers to ensure her work and presence in the gossip magazines.

The same ones that now give him his first and last name. They say that her name was Rosario Palacios, Countess of Montarco, and that she died in 2016 at the age of 79. Her title comes from her husband, Eduardo de Rojas Ordóñez, fifth Count of Montarco, who served as Alejandra’s father.

The new image of the king emeritus

According to the authors of the book, “the only ones who have not been informed (…) are the Spanish.” It was a time when the image of the king was in the air. Everyone attributed him to having defended democracy when there was a coup attempt in 1982 and they were fond of him for his close treatment of the people. Now that has changed. And a lot.

Carlos I upon his arrival this Friday at the facilities of the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo.

The authors of the book reached the hidden daughter while following the trails of the emeritus king’s money. “A life B required a box B”, they say in reference to the secret parallel steps and the opaque funds that she managed.

“Financially helping an unrecognized daughter implied continually having cash funds that could circulate throughout Spain without leaving a trace in accounting notes,” they say.

“The detection of any of these transfers would have automatically exposed his relationship with Alejandra,” they continue. Something similar happened with her secret lovers, whom he also entertained with gifts and money.

The lovers were other of their open secrets. The one that has left the most mark is, without a doubt, Corinna Larsen.

The monarch’s downward path began when the relationship between the two was made public. It happened when Juan Carlos I fell, fractured his hip and had to be treated urgently. This would not have had major repercussions if it had not happened during an elephant hunt in Botswana in 2012, which he had attended with Corinna and their son, at a time when the Spanish were trying to survive an economic crisis that was engulfing the country.

Juan Carlos I was forgiven for his love affairs, which he always carried out with discretion. Everyone, starting with his family, looked the other way. The hunt in Botswana with that “close friend”, however, was out of tune. And soon the mess of skirts was mixed with messes of silver.

Larsen assures that the then king donated him 65 million euros, a sum that corresponds to the commission that, as it turned out later, he received for intervening in the award of the train to Mecca and kept the Treasury hidden.

He was also investigated for hidden money in a tax haven and the use of funds from a Mexican businessman through a front man. In March 2022, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor filed the cases because the alleged crimes had been committed before 2014 (the date on which his son abdicated), when he was protected by being head of state and, also, because in other cases he had regularized his situation fiscal. He clarified, however, that he had broken the law.

Juan Carlos I tries to wash his image from Abu Dhabi. His recent low profile trip is a sign that he wants to go unnoticed. But the continuous scandals around his life, such as the appearance now of a secret daughter, keep all the lights focused on him.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

CORRESPONDENT FOR EL TIEMPO, MADRID

@SamperJuana

