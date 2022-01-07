Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid fans are showing great interest in the young Brazilian star, Vinicius Junior, the team’s wing, and one of its brilliant stars in a remarkable way this season, and they are concerned about the player’s future, and fear that he will be tempted by other clubs. Now, and the need to compensate him with an increase in his salary, in appreciation of his important role with the “Royal”.

For its part, the club’s management has developed a specific plan to meet the requests of the fans regarding the player, but it prefers to leave the final stage of negotiations until the end of the season, as the club proposed to the player, so that he is not preoccupied with anything other than his team’s matches, and his quest to win them, and maintain the team’s lead in the Spanish League. “La Liga,” and the continuation of the European Champions League adventure, “Champions League,” especially since there is still plenty of time, as Vinicius’ contract expires in the summer of 2024.

The club agreed with Vinicius and his representatives to propose a postponement for the end of the season, in order for Vinicius to focus on the sporting aspect in which he excelled, and presented his credentials early this season, as he scored

The “samba star” has so far scored 12 goals in the “La Liga”, to become the team’s second top scorer, after the French Karim Benzema, and has also made 9 other goals, and he is also the most participating player in the matches (2049 minutes).

Vinicius is very happy to be a Real Madrid player, and he is always proud of that, and this is reflected in his celebration with every goal he scores, as he kisses the club’s crest printed on his shirt. During his winter vacation on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, which he spent in Miami, he told some journalists and fans who gathered around him: 2022 is the year of Real Madrid!

It is expected that Vinicius’ salary will be a key element in the club’s plan to extend his contract during the end of the season negotiations, as he is currently receiving a salary of 2.3 million euros net per season, and up to 4 million euros in bonuses and other additions.

It is logical for the riyal to increase his salary, in proportion to the size of what he provides to the club, although some fear that seeking the services of Frenchman Kilian Mbappe and Norwegian Erling Haaland will lead to an imbalance in the salary structure of the royal club, and that any increase in Vinicius’ salary before the season 2022-2023, it will not be ideal for the club, and for this was the secret agreement between the two parties on a plan to postpone the negotiations until the end of the season.