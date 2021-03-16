George Smiley used to wipe his glasses with the lining of his tie. It is a gesture that readers of the spy created by John Le Carré identify and that made a character who in the cinema adopted the traits of, among others, Alec Guinness and Gary Oldman, with vulnerability. Sergio, the protagonist of ‘The mole agent’, has problems with his iPhone. You have a hard time recording voice messages and sending wasaps. Of course Sergio is 83 years old and is not familiar with new technologies. Like Smiley, Sergio is peaceful and cunning. No cuckold, because he is a widower. Sergio likes strong emotions, which is why he appeared in an advertisement in the press asking for elderly people, very old, to infiltrate a nursing home and verify the treatment of one of the inmates. If he had read ‘The spy who arose from the cold’, Sergio would agree with this sentence: “Espionage work has only one moral law: it is justified by the results.”

Video.



Trailer of ‘The mole agent’.



‘The mole agent’ culminates the career that began in Sundance and San Sebastián with the Oscar nomination for best documentary. Documentary, yes, or at least that’s what its director, the Chilean Maite Alberdi, defends, who wanted to bring to the genre elements so uncharacteristic of what we understand by documentary as a private detective and a nursing home. The only Spanish production present this year at the Oscars (in co-production with Chile, the United States, Germany and the Netherlands) seems fiction, but Sergio is actually called Sergio Chamy Rodríguez, he is 87 years old, he worked as a merchant until his business went bankrupt and he never he had stood in front of a camera. The investigator who hires him, Rómulo Aitken, is a former policeman who provided Alberdi with the idea of ​​putting a mole in the residence. 56 retirees attended the ‘casting’ with which the film starts who were interviewed by Aitken until Sergio was selected, closer to Anacleto than to James Bond.

Maite Alberdi recorded nearly 300 hours in the nursing home. Inmates, it goes without saying, interpret themselves. Like the detective, the director waited and waited for evidence based on the observation of others without giving herself away as a spy. But we soon understand that the plot does not have much importance in ‘The mole agent’ compared to the experience of its protagonist and the portrait of a microcosm that does not usually appear in the cinema and that, unfortunately, has lived through hell in this year of pandemic.

Spy comedy gives way to cute drama. The humor generated by Sergio’s secret activities armed with camera glasses is followed by the (real) humanity of the old man, who ends up making life easier for his companions. Sergio understands that the real mistreatment in the residence is the loneliness of the old people, those who hardly visit their relatives. And he even becomes a desired and flirtatious heartthrob who has to get rid of suitors. At this point, the viewer has long stopped wondering how the director’s cameras have managed to go unnoticed in the day-to-day life of the residence.

An image of ‘The mole agent’.

Maite Alberdi already demonstrated her thoroughness in 2014 in another endearing tragicomedy, ‘La Once’, for which she filmed her grandmother and the group of friends with whom she met once a month for five years, the last 65 years! for tea. Another trick observation documentary, revealing his ability to to swing between humor and drama without falling into sentimentality. Look and listen. Le Carré already said it in ‘The mole’: “There are moments that are made up of too many things for them to be lived in the moment they happen.”