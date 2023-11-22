A second witness could appear who witnessed Giulia Cecchettin’s entire crime: that’s who it is

In these hours the police, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, are carrying out all the relevant investigations into the crime of the 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin. In the meantime, her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta is under arrest in Germany and very soon she will also be able to return to Italy.

The investigating judge only a few days ago signed theprecautionary custody order for the boy, but it is precisely from these documents that they emerged details heartbreaking.

Filippo and Giulia had gone out together that evening to look for her graduation dress. Which, however, he never had acceptedbecause he had asked her several times to stop with the exams, in order to reach this goal Together.

A first witness said he saw them argue, right in front of the house. She heard a girl calling for help and saying that she was hurting her. For this reason the investigating judge thinks that Giulia was hit once first time right in this place.

The second time however, along the road located in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. From what the investigating judge states, Giulia tried to escape several times, but Filippo always stopped her prevented.

From what he reports LaPressand it should be there second person to have seen this attack. This is because in the guardhouse of the factory where the crime took place outside, there is always one guard.

Giulia Cecchettin’s crime committed by her ex-boyfriend

Probably this second witness is the one who spoke about the yell out of the girl, since the video taken by that camera should be without sound. At the moment it is not yet clear whether the guard called the police that night or not.

Unfortunately, only when Giulia was now lifeless on the ground, Filippo stopped hit her. According to the officers who are investigating, the girl lost her life in this very place.

He later put the body on the car and in the night, he hidden in the area located near Lake Barcis. He, however, continued his escape, until he arrived in Germanyhe was later arrested.