In an official document, the Democratic official in the state of Maine, Sheena Bellows, in charge of organizing the elections, said that Trump is “unqualified for the office of president” under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which excludes anyone who participated in acts of “rebellion” from assuming any public responsibility.

Trump considers Colorado court decision “anti-democratic”

Trump's spokesman had denounced the Colorado court's “anti-democratic” decision, vowing to challenge it before the Supreme Court.

Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Chung said in a statement, “This evening, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision, and we will quickly turn to the United States Supreme Court to request a complete suspension of this anti-democratic decision.”

This ruling in the states of Colorado and Maine makes Trump the first presidential candidate in the history of the United States to become ineligible to enter White House Under a rarely used clause in the US Constitution, officials who participated in a “rebellion” are barred from holding office.

Although this ruling applies only to the state's Republican primaries on March 5, its outcome is also likely to affect Trump's standing in the general election scheduled for November 5.