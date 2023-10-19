Yesterday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the second phase of the sabbatical leave initiative for self-employment for federal government employees, which was launched by the UAE government in early 2023, as part of the 50 projects.

The initiative, the first of its kind in the world, aims to enable federal government employees to engage in the private labor market, and to establish and manage their pioneering projects in this vital sector.

The Authority announced the opening of the reception of nominations approved by the authorities for employees wishing to obtain full-time leave for self-employment, provided that employee applications begin to be submitted in accordance with the approved mechanisms during the first week of next November, and the list of candidates is approved by the authorities and submitted to the Authority during the second week of the month. The same, screening the nominations, interviewing the employees by an independent technical team during the third week, and then announcing the approved list by the end of November.

The Authority urged the ministries and federal agencies to motivate their national employees to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity, and to enable them to apply for full-time leave for self-employment in accordance with the specified procedures and controls, stressing its full readiness to provide support and support to the agencies, in order to serve the aspirations of the leadership and government directions.

She also announced a virtual workshop directed to federal government employees, to explain the details of the initiative, which will be held during the coming period, confirming that the nomination process to benefit from the leave is automated, and is done automatically through the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati).

On the other hand, the Authority recently held the regular meeting of the Advisory Council for full-time leave for self-employment for federal government employees, headed by the Authority’s Acting Director General, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, with the participation of representatives of nine leading business incubators at the state level that are partners in the success of the initiative.

During the meeting, three new initiatives were launched, which serve the full-time leave project for self-employment and help achieve its desired goals, which are: “The Pioneers Guidance Programme, with the aim of supporting entrepreneurs to achieve their goals, improve the process of managing their projects, overcome the challenges they face, and ensure their continuity.” With the support of partner business incubators.”

The second initiative is “Al-Rowad Development Agenda”, which includes the most prominent training and development programs for managing private projects, provided by partners, with the aim of improving entrepreneurs’ skills and marketing and commercial knowledge, while the third is “Al-Rowad Interactive Network”, which is concerned with establishing a platform for communication with entrepreneurs. Federal government employees who have sabbatical leave for self-employment, for the purpose of exchanging experiences and information, and addressing challenges.

Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the advisory council for sabbatical leave for self-employment discussed the most prominent developments in the initiative, the most important challenges and development proposals that would advance the initiative and advance its mission, and discussed many issues related to the leave, the workflow of the first batch, and mechanisms for developing the initiative, which constitute a qualitative addition and a catalyst for the establishment of projects and companies. Entrepreneurial, contributes to strengthening the economy, and supports the state’s efforts to empower national competencies, build their capabilities, and enhance their skills in various fields.

She explained that the Authority has formed a specialized team to support employees of ministries and federal agencies who benefit from full-time leave for self-employment. It follows up on the progress of existing projects established by employees, provides them with the necessary support, and coordinates with their employers.

All civilian employees working in federal agencies are entitled to obtain sabbatical leave for self-employment, with the exception of employees of companies owned by the federal government, temporary contract employees, and part-time workers. The duration of the sabbatical leave for self-employment granted to the employee in order to establish or manage his economic project is one year. In all cases, granting this leave is considered permissible for the employer, based on the availability of the approved conditions and controls, and in accordance with what the interest of the work requires.

The employee may combine sabbatical leave for self-employment, leave without pay, and the annual leave due to him before the start of the sabbatical leave for self-employment. During sabbatical leave, he is also subject to the provisions of the Federal Government’s Human Resources Law and its executive regulations, and all decisions issued based on it. The employer may not terminate Sabbatical leave and recalling the employee after he begins his leave, except based on the employee’s approval.

