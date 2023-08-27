Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Sunday that a ship loaded with steel products had set sail from the port of Odessa through a temporary passage in the Black Sea on its way to Africa.

It is the second such ship to leave port after Russia withdrew last month from a United Nations-brokered agreement that allowed the safe export of grain through the Black Sea.

Kubrakov added that the ship “Primas”, which flies the flag of Liberia, began sailing through the temporary passage that was opened to civilian ships, confirming what was mentioned by a Ukrainian deputy on Saturday.

“The second ship, which was stuck due to the war, has left the port of Odessa and is now sailing through a temporary passage,” Kubrakov wrote on the “X” platform, previously on Twitter.

Kubrakov said the ship had been in port since February 20, 2022, just before the start of the current crisis, and was carrying steel products to Africa.

The three Odessa ports were able to send grain shipments estimated at tens of millions of tons under the agreement to export grain across the Black Sea, which extended for a year.

Russia withdrew from the agreement due to Western sanctions that prevent it from exporting fertilizers and agricultural products, as stipulated in a parallel agreement to the grain export agreement.