After an emergency at the Pioneer mine, a second Rostechnadzor employee was arrested

The Blagoveshchensk City Court arrested the senior inspector of the department for supervision of hazardous production facilities in the Amur region of the Far Eastern Directorate of Rostechnadzor, accused of negligence after an emergency at the Pioneer mine. This is reported by RIA News.

It is clarified that the defense asked the court to send their ward under house arrest. However, the court placed the accused in custody until May 25.

Previously, the court arrested in this case the deputy head of the department for supervision of hazardous production facilities in the Amur Region of the Far Eastern Directorate of Rostechnadzor.

According to investigators, the suspects in 2022 and 2023 did not reveal gross violations of the legislation on industrial safety of hazardous production facilities during scheduled inspections. As a result, maintenance of a dangerous production facility was carried out with gross violations.

On April 1, it became known that the rescue operation at the Pioneer mine in the Amur region had been terminated. On March 18, a collapse occurred there and 13 miners were trapped under the rubble. As director Alexey Afanasyev said, all the voids where workers could hide are filled with water, clay and ice.