Beirut – With the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, half a million Palestinians living in Lebanon fear a new Nakba (catastrophe) in the Gaza Strip that will force their fellow Gazans to become refugees like them and lose the right of return to their homes. Palestinian Territories.

The Burj al Barajneh refugee camp, south of Beirut, is a Palestinian microcosm that no longer exists.

Its labyrinthine alleys lead to densely populated neighborhoods, where three generations live, coming from Palestinian villages that disappeared with the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, as is the case of Mariam Bayrakji’s home.

At 85 years old, this Palestinian survivor of the Nakba (the ‘catastrophe’ of ’48) comes back to life those tragic days when she and her family were stripped of their land by Israeli soldiers. 75 years later, the same images are repeated of thousands of Palestinians holding white cloth as a symbol of surrender and walking through the dusty streets of Gaza towards an uncertain destiny.

Archive: 1948, the year the Nakba began





Mariam is the living history of those days of persecution and mass evacuations and she likes to tell her 11-year-old granddaughter what life was like in the Palestinian Territories before the Israeli occupation so that the memory remains alive and is not forgotten by new generations of refugees born in Lebanon.

His home village of Kuwaykat became one of 70 illegal settler settlements in northern Israel. The only thing he knows is that The house where he was born and raised was taken over by a family of settlers. “We had olive groves and a garden, where I used to play with my cousins, who were also born in this beautiful land,” the octogenarian recalls for France 24.

“We were humiliated and they forcibly removed us from our house,” he says.

Thus, overnight, her entire childhood vanished and she had to start from scratch in a country where she has never felt welcome.

Harsh policies against Palestinian refugees in Lebanon have left more than half a million refugees without civil rights. An entire life from birth to death locked in the camps with a single conviction: continue waiting, be it one, two or three more generations to be able to return home.

In the Mariam neighborhood live the descendants of the Palestinians who were born in Kuwaykat and there is a social center with a large mural in which the Palestinian village is reproduced with the houses and a legend with the name of each family that was forced to leaving home in 1948.

“Every Palestinian who was born in Lebanon or another foreign country wants to return to Palestine. “It is our country, it is our land,” exclaims Mohamed Afratih, a 45-year-old refugee.

Although smaller in population density, and known for the massacres of Palestinians in the 1980s, in the Sabra and Shatila camp there are new photographs of children massacred in Gaza and posters of the Palestinian militia Hamas with the Arabic label of the “ Al Aqsa flood” (the name given to the deadly assault on Israel on October 7).

A museum to keep the memory of the Palestinian people alive

There, in one of its twisted and sinister alleys crowned by a tangle of thick black cables hanging from the rooftops, is the modest Nakba museum. In the distance, leaning on a cane, appears Mohamed al Khatib, the museum’s director.

Mohamed is a retired doctor who studied and lived in Spain in the 80s. Despite his age and the misfortunes he has accumulated throughout his life, he maintains the firm conviction of protecting the history of a people that is now alone. in the memories of the last survivors of the Nakba. That’s why he created this museum, so that the new generations of Palestinians born in Lebanon do not forget their roots. For years he has been collecting personal objects and photographs that the Palestinians who fled in 1948 brought with them.

When you open the door, the small museum room is dark due to continuous power outages. So he takes a metal lamp, one of his relics, and lights it to illuminate his collection of hundreds of objects such as agricultural utensils, pots, teapots, irons, a sewing machine, coffee grinders and a collection of rusty iron keys. taken by the expelled Palestinians in 1948.

This house belonged to your grandparents, but I kept it

Mohamed is 75 years old, the same age as Israel. In his collection of photographs from before ’48 there are images of the Qalandiya airport, in Jerusalem, with Palestinian airline planes.

Mohamed al Khatib, director of the Nakba museum of Sabra and Shatila. © France 24

His family had been in the village of Al Khalsa for generations, which has now disappeared. Mohamed says that a cousin of his with a German passport went to Israel to see the family house and a woman opened the door for him and told him: “Yes, this house belonged to your grandparents, but I kept it,” recalls the Palestinian doctor. .

The problem most Palestinian refugees face is that they have no place to return to. Although there has been talk of what for the victims was an “ethnic cleansing” of Muslims in 1948 by Israeli forces, Palestinian Christians were also forced to evacuate their lands.

In the town of Dbayeh, north of Beirut, is the largest Christian Palestinian refugee camp.

Both Muslims and Christians have experienced the same fate. Boulos Ayoub was nine years old when he fled with his family from Al Bassa in 1948. His native village is now the Israeli town of Kiyarat Shmona, on the border with Lebanon.

At 83 years old, Ayub assures that in the history of his town there has been nothing similar to what is happening now. “The bombing of hospitals and schools is the worst crime in the history of the world. Not even the barbarians reached the same level. Arab states and the West must work together to achieve a two-state agreement. There is no other solution,” he asserts.

The massacres and massive displacements in the Gaza Strip have awakened ancient ghosts among the half a million Palestinians who reside in Lebanon, now in a context on the limit, an ongoing humanitarian crisis and wounds open decades ago that have only worsened with time.