When more doubts arose regarding the trajectory of Espanyol in the Second Division and the options of obtaining direct promotion, the stronger has been the reaction of Vicente Moreno’s team. Seven goals in two games and six points that keep him leading at the expense of the match that Mallorca will have to play tonight. And, in addition, a week ahead with two games that could mean another step towards the goal if this prolonged streak continues that has not been seen since the European year (2018). In these two meetings, and with the loss of RdT in three of the four parts, the parakeet team has had up to six different scorers.

The second line is being uncovered in this second round. The numbers are obvious. In the 21 games played on the first ‘tour’, Espanyol had nine different scorers and of the 32 goals, Raúl de Tomás and Embarba, who scored 12 and five respectively, had an incidence of 55%. Espanyol, riding this pair, finished leading with one of the best first laps in the category in memory.

Now, the incidence of the forward is not so decisive, and it is that Espanyol has reinvented itself. Again, he has already accumulated nine scorers in only 11 matches played in the second round while the weight of RdT and Embarba has decreased in this facet to 35%. Other players have taken a step forward. Javi Puado has scored three goals, for two of Nany Dimata, Sergi Darder and Adrián Embarba. Another cliché that has been broken has been the contribution of the defenders. Adrià Pedrosa and David López have managed to score in the last two games and join Óscar Gil, who was the only one so far.

SECOND ROUND SCORERS GOALS RAÚL DE TOMÁS 4 PUADO 3 DIMATA two EMBARBA two DARDER two MELENDO one NICO MELAMED one PEDROSA one DAVID LÓPEZ one

In the list of scorers, and apart from Raúl de Tomás, the team has four players that they have already reached at least the four goals. Javi Puado and Adrián Embarba accumulate seven, by four from Nico Melamed, who has scored even with a header, and five from Sergi Darder, the arrival of Moreno’s team as he demonstrated on Friday. All the players in the second have scored except Álvaro Vadillo, who barely had minutes, and Keidi Bare, who stands out in other facets.