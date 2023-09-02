Nicolás Petro in January 2023, in a social media photograph.

The criminal lawyer David Teleki has announced this Friday his resignation from the defense of Nicolás, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, accused of the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. In a statement released on his social networks, the lawyer assures that the reasons for his resignation are of a “personal nature” and that they were accepted by his client.

Teleki’s resignation occurs a month after the first representative of Petro Burgos, Juan Trujillo, resigned due to a “difference in criteria” that prevented him from continuing to lead the case. Trujillo’s decision was announced one day after Petro announced his intention to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office in the process against him. The lawyer explained in an interview with W Radio that he disagreed with that approach.

Nicolás Petro has been accused of having received large sums of money in 2022 from former drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as the marlboro manand the contractor Alfonso The Turk Hilsaca, who allegedly has had ties to paramilitary groups. The president’s eldest son, supposedly, told them that this money was to finance the presidential campaign of his father, who ultimately won the elections, but the Prosecutor’s Office affirms that he appropriated it to give himself eccentric luxuries. Petro Burgos later said in an interview in Week that part of the money did reach the campaign, something that has not been proven.

With the agreement, Petro Burgos was released on August 4, after a week in detention. He remains free with the conditions of remaining in Barranquilla, the city where he resides; not participating in any political activity, for which he had to resign his position as departmental deputy for his father’s party; and not have any contact with the people involved in the process that continues against him. Along with the announcement of his resignation, Teleki added: “Dr. Petro Burgos remains in an excellent legal situation of freedom, I wish him the best of luck, whatever the path chosen or his defense strategy.”

Unlike the previous relief, this time Petro Burgos has not mentioned any change in its defense strategy. Instead, he thanked Teleki for accompanying him in the process and stated that he understood the reasons given for his resignation. “In the next few days I will decide who will be my lawyer,” he concluded.

