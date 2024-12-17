The Police reported this Tuesday that a second grade child –seven or eight years old– was the one who called the emergency services to alert them of the shooting that occurred this Monday at a school of Madison (Wisconsin, USA), which left two dead and six injured to varying degrees. “Take it in for a minute.”said Shon Barnes, Madison Police Chief, just after reporting that the call for help came from a minor of such a young age.

The events occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. this Monday (at 6:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) when a 15-year-old girl identified as Natalie Rupnow He entered the facilities and opened fire. He took the life of another teenage student at his school and also a teacher; and injured six other students, some of whom have life-threatening injuries. After carrying out the attack, the young woman committed suicide.

The reasons why the young woman decided to attack the educational center are still unknown. It is known that she called herself ‘Sam’ or ‘Samantha’ online and that she advocated for extermination of all menfrom babies to the elderly. Regarding a message posted online that was supposedly written by Rupnow, the Police have stated that they still do not know if it is authentic.

The shooting has shocked the entire country. The first to react were local and state authorities, but later President Joe Biden also spoke out. “The families of Madison, Wisconsin, are mourning the loss of those who were killed and injured at Abundant Life Christian School. It is shocking and inconceivable. We need Congress to act. Now“said the president in a message published on his X account.