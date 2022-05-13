When the original JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle came out, Araki’s manga was only a prophet in his land; in 2022 is the anime phenomenon that, due to its transcendence in the pages of Shonen Jump, undoubtedly deserved to be. In the fall the game is re-released with a cross-platform remastering, but it does so with more than one notable novelty.

Presented as something minor a few months ago in the last State of Play, the jojofeels were intense amongst one of the most passionate and quirky communities on the otaku scene today when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R was introduced. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans today are legion and the movement of CyberConnect 2 is master: When All Star Battle was released in 2013, JoJo’s fans in the West were a bunch of weirdos who got the Joestar birthmark tattooed and people on the beach thought the star was part of the hangover from a World Cup that was still fresh in memory of staff; Today the Spanish team is unrecognizable, but you kick a stone and you get a JoJo’s fan crazier than Rohan. I don’t know if he’s good or bad, but wryyyyyy.

JoJo’s All Star Battle was a brilliant game in many ways that aren’t always taken into account. It came out when only the first season of the anime had been animated (which covered the Jonathan and Joseph arc, Phantom Blood, and Battle Tendency) and the series’ most famous arc, Stardust Crusaders, had only been seen animated in a few disturbing OVAs. The work of the developers to port characters from the rest of the arcs meant for many fans the first time that Josuke, Bruno, Joline or Gyro Zeppeli were seen animated and speaking. The work could not have been more satisfactory among the fans: there were care, affection and desire to make the ultimate JoJo’s game. They made it.

Its re-release is a unique occasion for the game and CyberConnect 2. The creators of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja they could not stay with a mere revival: they had to go further and they will do so with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Jare jare daze.

Stand Proud

The first thing that has caught the attention of the first content shown from JoJo’s All Star Battle R is the game system with striker that has been incorporated. The battles will no longer be like in the first installment: now we will have to choose a fighter and a companion who, it seems, will be able to intervene at specific moments of the battle with different attack and defense skills. It has also been confirmed that a new game mode will be included in which it is expected to face the different JoJo’s characters in dream battles. What surprises will CyberConnect bring? Will he count on Araki to create those impossible encounters between heroes and villains from the different story arcs?

Of course, one of the most remarkable novelties of the game will be among the 10 new fighters expected for All Star Battle. It seems clear that CyberConnect 2 will pull the characters it already has made from Eyes of Heaven and adapt them to the new gameplay, so the presence of Speedwagon from Phantom Blood, the Nazi Stroheim from Fighting Tendency, Yukako Yamagishi from Diamond is Unbreakable and Diego from Steel Ball Run seem more than sure. What do we have left? Tooru from Jojolion has been confirmed and many sources talk about Prosciutto and Trish with their Spice Girl from Golden Wind. It would be six characters for now. What could subtract from Araki’s imaginary for his game? There is some absence out there, but none alarming enough to be clear who will be chosen. Straits maybe?

JoJo’s All Star Battle was a brilliant game in many ways that aren’t always taken into accountThere are also some subtle changes to the characters’ outfits, accommodating the colors known in the animated version, so forget about the green-clad Joseph and expect colors more similar to those seen in the original anime. What is a mystery for now is the matter of the voices: Will the voice actors of the original game change for their interpreters on television? Certainly, it would be an understandable decision, but we would miss out on wonderful things like Tomokazu Sugita voicing Joseph from Stardust Crusaders or Noriaki Sugiyama’s interpretation of Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto, lending his spectacular voice to the undisputed protagonist of Vento Aureo: Bruno Bucciarati.

Bloody Stream

Since it seems clear that the content of Eyes of Heaven is going to be reused in Jojo’s Bizarre All Star Battle R, it remains to be seen if the team intends to bring back awesome double super attacks, full of fanservice and with a wonderful execution in the most particular cases. What seems clear is that the scenarios will be reused and will serve to add new variety to the battles between JoJo’s characters. I don’t know what other surprises it will bring, but hopefully one of them is the commitment to rollback netcode to ensure that online does not bring the problems that we users face in 2013.

Beyond the news, what players who enter the territory of JoJo’s All Star Battle R will find is one of the most meritorious anime fighting games in video game history. Although it may not seem like it today, with a large part of the manga animated and becoming a worldwide success, the work done by CyberConnect 2 in its day had a lot of merit, which had to work blindly with some of the most beloved JoJo’s in history. of the manga. There’s brilliant work on character interaction, a terrific soundtrack, 50 characters, and countless references and winks in each of the characters chosen for its extensive staff.

What players will find is one of the most meritorious anime fighting gamesWe are, without a doubt, facing one of the most intelligent and timely revivals in memory. Visually it may not change much and that in the last nine years a lot of progress has been made in the territory of cel shading, but I don’t think we are facing the typical remastering without soul and with mere fundraising zeal: it seems clear that Cyberconnect 2 had something big on its hands and wanted to give it the care it undoubtedly deserves in its re-release. It’s a few months away from release, but it could be a great time to dust off your PlayStation 3 and start training to be up to the task when the software hits stores again. TheWorld!