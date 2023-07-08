Saturday, July 8, 2023, 3:22 p.m.



The breakage of a distribution ring in Santiago de la Ribera has left the entire urban area of ​​the coastal town and several streets of the Ciudad del Aire without water this Saturday throughout the morning. In the middle of the high tourist season weekend, bars and restaurants had to maintain service using water cans, even though it made work even more difficult. In other places, such as the La Cierva confectionery, they only had a trickle of water, although they used their own water resources so as not to slow down work, which these days is more intense due to the presence of tourists.

In the José Antonio confectionery cafeteria, in La Ribera, they confirm that the water pressure was low throughout the day. It is the second break in a week in the water network, which leaves the municipality without supply. The previous water cut to carry out the repair was scheduled and announced by the City Council. “This fault is probably related to the previous one, since when activating the supply by zones, something may have broken down,” explains the Councilor for Public Services, María Dolores Ruiz.

In the Ciudad del Aire they ran out of water in the streets of Zamora, Tarragona, Salamanca and their perpendicular roads. The announced time for the resumption of supply was at 2:00 p.m.

The repairs are being carried out on Avenida de El Mirador, in front of number 19, and on Avenida de la Academia General del Aire, at the height of Plaza Elíptica. The technicians have opened a connection to the San Javier network so that some flow can reach the lower area of ​​La Ribera, where thousands of people are this weekend.