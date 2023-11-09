A second audio appears that Monia Bortolotti allegedly sent to a friend of hers, a few days after the disappearance of her first daughter

These days there are so many television programs that are dealing with Monia Bortolotti, the 27-year-old mother accused of double infanticide. She is now under arrest, but due to some statements she made they arranged for her to be transferred to a secure room in the hospital.

The agents are dealing with the case and thanks to the evidence collected in recent months, they have therefore been able to dispose of his case arrest. The program Afternoon 5he broadcast 2 audios that the woman would have sent to a friend.

In the first she talked about her pain and how she felt like a failed mother, having lost both of his children. Furthermore, in her first message she talks about herself and how she was doing after her daughter’s disappearance Alice, just 4 months old. Monia’s words in the audio:

For example, the day after his disappearance, a magpie, who is said to steal everything shiny around, visited us.

Alice lately, starting to see a little more detail, was particularly attracted to my jewelry. Look Alice, she is in the form of a magpie who came to peek a little how we were. I am now looking for a job that can keep me busy for a bit and I was looking there, at the swimming pools of Ponte San Pietro, and outside there was a sign indicating the nursery and it was called: ‘Alice’s Nest’ .

The crimes of which Monia Bortolotti is accused

Monia is 27 years old and in 2021, she gave birth to her first daughter, who passed away in November of the same year. A few months later, she gave birth to a second child, called Matthiaswho after being hospitalized, also lost his life while he was in home.

In recent hours, a lot of information has emerged about the incident. Like for example the lie told by the woman, to stay alone with her sonin order to carry out his plan.

Furthermore, even on the days when they were hospitalized, a nurse said she heard the little one cry desperately. When she entered she found her mother holding him too tightly and in fact, she managed to take him away from her hands. A few days after returning home, little Mattia unfortunately he lost his lifelike her little sister.