Gaza (Union)

A Cypriot official announced yesterday that a second aid ship was preparing to sail from the port of Larnaca to the Gaza Strip through the sea corridor taken by a first ship that unloaded its cargo and sailed back to the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told state radio that the second ship, named “Jennifer,” is preparing to sail to the Palestinian Strip “Saturday or Sunday” from the port of Larnaca.

He added, “Officials from the countries participating in the Cyprus initiative will meet next Thursday to discuss the next steps to increase the quantities and flights to Gaza.”

The American charitable organization World Central Kitchen said that the ship “Jennifer” was loaded with 240 tons of food, but bad weather conditions made it difficult to predict when it would sail to Gaza, and when the first ship, “Open Arms,” would make its return trip.

She explained in a statement: “Marine weather reports show bad weather from Sunday until the end of next week, so the specific date for either ship to sail back to Gaza is not available at the present time.”

The organization had previously confirmed that the ship belonging to the Spanish charitable organization “Open Arms” had unloaded its cargo of 200 tons of food in preparation for its distribution in the besieged sector.

She explained that the second ship carries 240 tons of aid, including canned goods, grains, rice, oil and salt, in addition to “120 kilograms of fresh dates for the residents of Gaza.”

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters: “The first ship (Open Arms) has begun to return, and we are ready to send a second ship loaded with aid” to the Strip.

The first Open Arms ship set off through the sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, as the international community seeks to increase the amount of aid entering the Strip in light of the war that has been ongoing for more than five months.

Famine now threatens most of the population of the besieged and devastated Strip, which numbers 2.4 million people, according to the United Nations.

While most of the population was displaced by war and destruction and moved towards the south, relief agencies say that about 300,000 of those who remained in the northern areas of Gaza are the ones who suffer most from hunger, water shortages and malnutrition, and are difficult to reach.

The organization said that since October it has been calling for “providing more access points to Gaza for humanitarian aid.”

She explained: “So far, we have provided more than 37 million meals, sent more than 1,500 trucks, and opened more than 60 community kitchens throughout Gaza,” noting that she will provide food by air for airdrops of aid during Ramadan.

She added: “By land, we continue to send packed trucks from our warehouses in Cairo to locations in Gaza.”

The second ship also carries two forklifts and a crane machine to assist in future aid deliveries by sea to Gaza, World Central Kitchen said. She added that a ship will accompany the new shipment, carrying eight workers to operate the equipment and unload the aid. World Central Kitchen had unloaded the first shipment of aid on a temporary dock that it had built itself from the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The Open Arms Foundation said on the “X” platform: “We hope that this corridor that we are opening will represent a path, in addition to ground crossings, to alleviate hunger and suffering and restore a sense of humanity to the civilian population.”

In addition, US Central Command said in a statement that an American plane and a Jordanian plane dropped food supplies yesterday for Palestinian civilians besieged in the Gaza Strip in a joint humanitarian aid operation.

The aid drops were carried out using a C-130 aircraft belonging to the US Air Force and another of the same type belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force.