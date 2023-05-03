Los Angeles (AFP)

Cameroonian Joel Embiid, center fielder and giant of the Philadelphia 76ers, has become the second African, after his Nigerian role model Hakim Olajuwon, to win the MVP award in the regular round of the NBA this season, comfortably ahead of Serbian Nikola Jokic, the defending champion in the last two years.

After finishing runner-up behind Jokic twice, Embiid presented a distinguished season, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games. Jokic was unable to enter a narrow club of crowned three times in a row, which includes Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

Embiid got 73 votes in first place, compared to 15 for the Denver Nuggets giant Lukic and 12 for the Greek-Nigerian Yannis Antetokounmpo, the “beast” of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was crowned in 2019 and 2020.

Olajuwon, Embiid’s role model during his early years, was the only African to win the title in 1994 when he led the Houston Rockets to the title.

This is the fifth season in a row that a non-American player has won the award, which confirms the strong appearance of multi-role players coming from Europe or Africa.

The player, who was born in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, told T&T after his coronation: I really don’t know where to start, I’ve been waiting for it for a long time.

Follow the 2.13m player: Hard work, I’ve been through a lot, I’m not just talking about basketball here, I’m talking about life, my story, how I got here and the sacrifices I made.

And the twenty-nine-year-old added: The feeling is good, I do not know what to say, wonderful.

The giant player helped his Philadelphia team finish third in the eastern region during the regular round, but he missed the last two matches in the “Playoff” playoffs because he injured his knee during the third match against the Brooklyn Nets, knowing that Philadelphia is currently ahead of the powerful Boston Celtics 1-0 in the semi-final. Eastern Final.