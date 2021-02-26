After being on the canvas after the hard defeat at home against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League (1-4 at the Camp Nou), the draw at home against Cádiz (1- 1 wasting the defeat of Atlético) and a disastrous first half against Elche, which they ended up defeating 3-0, Barça faces five decisive days against the same rival: Sevilla de Lopetegui.

On Saturday the Blaugrana team visits Sánchez Pizjuán in a decisive match for the future of LaLiga. Barça is third in the table with two points more than the Andalusians, who have one game less than the Catalans. If he fell in Seville, Barça would take a step back again in his aspirations to put pressure on the leader of the competition, who now has a five-point shot, but also with one more game.

If the League match can be decisive, but it is not decisive, the opposite happens with the Cup match against the same rival Wednesday at the Camp Nou. There, Barcelona is playing the pass to the final of the Copa del Rey in difficult conditions that will require a 2-0 victory in the first leg achieved by the Seville team thanks to goals from Koundé and Rakitic.

Given the situation in LaLiga and in the Champions League, Koeman had declared before traveling to Seville to play the first leg of the Cup semifinals, that this competition was the most plausible option for his team to win a title this season. Barça already missed, precisely in Seville, another great opportunity when it fell in the extension of the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club after being tied in the 87th minute in a match that won 2-1 and ended up falling 2-3.

Barcelona bequeathed this decisive phase of the competition in a period of doubts. Barça’s defeat against PSG left the team very touched and the players did not know how to react against Cádiz. Against Elche on Wednesday the level did not improve, but at least they managed to win the game when Messi was activated in the second half.

After asking the “sacred cows” of the team to take the chestnuts out of the fire in a call that only Messi attended, and giving rest to some players heavily laden with minutes, Koeman goes to the double confrontation against Sevilla with the marked cards. Don’t expect too many surprises in the lineup and he will probably face both games with the same pieces.

Only the recovery of Araújo could prop up the defense, But the Uruguayan has been in the dry dock for 28 days, he has not yet been able to train at the same pace as the rest of his teammates and he has missed the last eight games for the Blaugrana team.