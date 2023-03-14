The Roma coach plays everything with Real Sociedad and Lazio. Make way for the best, Josè bets everything on Pellegrini (with helmet) and on a super Dybala

The beauty is that there is little to think about, the bad thing is that there is little to think about. It seems commonplace to say that Roma can play a season in 180 minutes (at least), but this time it really seems like that. On Thursday in the Europa League, against Real Sociedad, the quarter-finals and related related industries are up for grabs, i.e. no less than 6-7 million euros between prize money (1.8 million), TV rights and box office. On Sunday, on the other hand, the derby against Lazio (the Roma sector is already sold out) is staged, which would already be of enormous importance regardless, but which this time almost has the flavor of a play-off for qualifying for the Champions League.

ALL TOGETHER — See also Juve, an armchair for two: Rovella and Miretti in the ballot It goes without saying that the internal knockout against Sassuolo, beyond the referee speeches (yesterday the video of deputy Foti went viral who, with the angry fans about the direction against Sassuolo, justifies himself: “I couldn’t get expelled”) and the extraordinary vein of an increasingly “worldwide” Dybala has been well analysed, because some certainties relating to psychological soundness have undermined it. A problem, in view of the match against the Spaniards, who have the comeback as their sole purpose. A problem, however, also in view of the Stracittadina, in which nerve control will count for a lot. This is why everyone believes that being together all week – basically as if it were a training camp – could help the Giallorossi regain concentration. From Wednesday, the day of departure for San Sebastian, to Sunday, the players will sleep at home only on Friday evenings, because José Mourinho – who was watching the Primavera yesterday – wants them with him in Trigoria on Saturday. See also Serena Williams, a tennis glory that says goodbye, profile

FACE TO FACE — Yesterday, however, Special One spoke to the team, as he was unable to do on Sunday evening due to the disqualification and the impossibility of accessing the locker room. No appeals to the homeland in arms, but only an attempt to instill confidence in a group in which turnover is now no longer a taboo, even if it will have to be managed during the ongoing competition. Because one thing seems certain: in the 180 minutes in which their future will also be at stake, the Special One wants those it deems the best on the pitch. Therefore Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez in front of Rui Patricio, then Karsdorp and Spinazzola on the wings, Cristante and Matic in the middle of the field and, behind Abraham, Dybala and Pellegrini.

THE CAPTAIN’S HELMET — On this front, the good news comes from the captain. After the thirty points in the lead remedied in the first leg against Real Sociedad and the forfeit against the neroverdi, yesterday he underwent an MRI which gave the green light to his employment. Pellegrini, however, will play with a protective helmet. On the other hand, he, like almost everyone in the formation we have outlined – net of physical problems – will also have to take the field with Lazio, being able to hypothesize at most the inclusion of Zalewsky (yesterday with the Faraone at a fan dinner) for Kardsorp or El Shaarawy for Spinazzola. The others – starting with Wijnaldum up to Belotti (who will have to wear a brace after the operation on his hand) – will be aces up his sleeve during the game. Because now Rome is playing everything, and Mou can no longer wait for anyone. See also De Sanctis leaves Rome: "It was time to leave"

