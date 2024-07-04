Juarez City.- Another search was carried out in the Hidalgo neighborhood by ministerial agents simultaneously with the one carried out in the Partido Romero neighborhood.

This second search was carried out in a house on Chapala and Honduras streets, one block from the Malecón.

Members of the State Investigation and Expert Agency carry out work inside a home.

According to one of the agents, this and the simultaneous search of the Partido Romero neighborhood are related.

He added that the case is being investigated and is linked to recent homicides committed in the area.