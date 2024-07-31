A scientific team has discovered three new underwater volcanoes in an area located north of the Canary Islands, a mountain that they propose to call Los Atlantes, in reference to the inhabitants of the mythical Platonic island that would have been located in the Atlantic. The research, coordinated by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC), arises from the Atlantis project that is being developed on board the Sarmiento de Gamboaan oceanographic vessel belonging to the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). Some of these volcanoes, located east of Lanzarote, could be related to the eruptions of Timanfaya and others are believed to have been islands in the Eocene, between 56 and 34 million years ago.

“They were islands in the past and they have sunk, they are still sinking, as the legend of Atlantis tells. Some of us have been able to confirm that they still have their beaches,” says the geologist and project coordinator, Luis Somoza, from IGME-CSIC, in a note of the institution. The research group that made the discovery is the same one that discovered the so-called grandmothersseamounts south of the Canary Islands that are considered ancestors of the current archipelago, among which is the famous Tropic seamount.

A conger eel swims next to the phosphorites of the Canary Islands seabed studied by scientists. IGME-CSIC

Divided into two parts, the first phase of this research campaign studied recent volcanoes, known as the daughters of the Canary Islands. For example, the lava deltas of the Tajogaite volcano, which emerged in 2021 in La Palma; the submarine volcano Tagoro, from the eruption that began in 2011 in El Hierro; and the lava deltas of the Teneguía volcano (1971) and San Antonio, Fuencaliente (1677) that occurred south of the island of La Palma. The second part of the campaign has been dedicated to the motherslocated to the north, which are the ones that gave rise to the archipelago and where the mountain that is proposed to be called Los Atlantes has been discovered.

The discovery is one of the achievements of this Atlantis campaign, which began on June 27 and ends on August 6, according to a note from the CSIC. To study the seabed, an unmanned ROV 6000 Luso submarine (with 5K ultra-resolution cameras, robotic arms for sampling and gas sensors) has been used, which has scrutinized the environment around the archipelago between 2,500 and 100 meters deep. Its objective, say the scientists, is to detect signs of magmatic and hydrothermal submarine activity in the archipelago, which could pose a future risk to the population.

Detail of Mount Los Atlantes in the north of the Canary Islands, captured by the ROV of the IGME-CSIC research project. IGME-CSIC

The images obtained during the exploration “reflect the enormous amount of life that exists on the seabed after the underwater lava flows formed the lava deltas, also proving how underwater life is being reborn after the recent eruptions with new gardens of corals and sponges, or areas covered with bacterial mats next to the hydrothermal sources,” according to the scientists. Some of the lava flows reach more than 1,200 meters deep and, when their outer layer cools, tubes are formed that allow the hot lava to flow over the slopes, creating impressive pipes at great depths. These are known as toothpaste-shaped lavas.

The campaign also analyses environmental processes and the formation of underwater minerals in extreme conditions, “where microorganisms promote the biomineralisation of metals such as manganese, cobalt, phosphates and rare earths, all of which are very important in the energy transition”, says the CSIC. The Atlantis research “could be useful in dealing with the risks of a future underwater eruption in the Canary Islands”, explains the CSIC, such as the one in El Hierro in 2011-2012 or the eruption of lava deltas in the marine area, as occurred in La Palma.

Corals and fish in the underwater lava of the Tajogaite volcano in La Palma. IGME-CSIC

The Atlantis project is led and coordinated by researchers Luis Somoza and Javier González, from the Marine and Extreme Environment Geological Resources group of the IGME-CSIC. Specialists from the Complutense University of Madrid, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Évora and Lisbon are participating, as well as the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (INVOLCAN) of Tenerife, the Hydrographic Institute of the Navy and the EMEPC of Portugal.

