The day to day is full of small moments that, in general, are given little value for their daily lives, but for some it can be a whole world. The disease chains many people to a hospital bed and deprives them of those moments that once seemed normal and that they now remember and cherish with desire.

This is the case of Martín, a 54-year-old man from Galicia who has lived for many years in Las Torres de Cotillas, affected by a Cancer. Aided by the Ambulance of Desire Foundation, and thanks to the collaboration of her palliative care doctor, she was able to see her wish fulfilled to share a meal with her dear friend Cerina once again.

Martín during his transfer in the Ambulance of Desire. / F. Ambulance of Desire

The foundation team picked up Martín at the Morales Meseguer Hospital, where he is admitted, and began their march to the restaurant. He had not eaten for days and that worried nurses and volunteers a bit, however the high for such a special moment made him get enough energy to be able to enjoy a whole Mariscada with Cerina.

After the desserts, the friends went for a walk in the open air around the town and have a coffee, putting the finishing touch to a day that Martín will never forget. What for many may seem like a simple meal and a walk with a friend for him will always be a dream come true at such a difficult time in his life. An unforgettable day This was possible thanks to the solidarity of the Ambulancia del Desire Foundation, the Morales Meseguer hospital, Cerina and, of course, the strength and courage of Martín.