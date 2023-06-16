Friday, June 16, 2023, 5:13 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A sea turtle has tried to spawn in Cala Capitán, in Orihuela Costa. The animal came to dig two nests this morning, although without being able to lay the eggs, so it returned to the sea.

This has been verified by a rescue team from Fundación Oceanogràfic, which has also verified with an ultrasound and a blood test the good health of the animal and the presence of follicles inside.

An operator from the Orihuela cleaning service sighted a Caretta caretta turtle in the sand last morning on the beach of the Alicante municipality. Thanks to a quick call to the 112 Emergency telephone number, it was possible to activate the Stranding Network of the Valencian Community made up of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, the University of Valencia (UV) and the Oceanogràfic Foundation , whose troops, together with technical staff from the UPV, quickly moved to the point where the animal was located.

The turtle, a female 78 cm long and 75 cm wide, showed the intention of laying eggs in the sand, for which she began to dig two nests. However, she failed to lay the eggs and returned to the sea.

Previously, the veterinarians of the Oceanogràfic Foundation were able to perform a blood test and an ultrasound to verify that the female was in perfect health and showed that she was carrying developing follicles, but there were no eggs inside.

The technicians from the Universitat Politècnica de València and the UV, within the framework of the InGeNi-Caretta and Life-MedTurtles projects respectively, installed a satellite signal transmitter to be able to monitor the route that he will take in the coming days and check if it comes out again to make the laying.

This is not an isolated case, but an a priori normal behavior -which has been repeated in recent years- in the nesting period of the turtles when the females must find a suitable area to ensure proper incubation.

In 2018, two similar actions were detected, one in Valencia and another also in Orihuela, and suggests that this behavior is related to the phenomenon of colonization of turtles on the Western Mediterranean coasts or that it is a common phenomenon but not previously reported on the reproductive biology of these wonderful animals.

citizen collaboration



In all cases of sighting, citizen collaboration is a fundamental part of the protection of these animals. To this end, the Oceanogràfic Foundation, in collaboration with the regional government and other entities, has been promoting various awareness campaigns for years to continue raising awareness that a call to 112 can save nests, hatchlings and adult animals, especially during the summer months. when the females emerge from the sea to lay their eggs on our beaches, as has been the case in recent years.

The nesting events assistance project also has the support of the Biodiversity Foundation for Ecological Transition and Democratic Challenge.