Male infant third of Saint John the Evangelist, followed by the throne of Jesus on his Entry into Jerusalem, the popular Burrica, head of the Palm Sunday procession.

The joy and joy felt by the people of Jerusalem when they saw Jesus of Nazareth enter on a donkey two thousand years ago was noted this Sunday in every street, square and corner through which the most colorful and enthusiastic procession of those who set foot in the old town passed. from Cartagena. This time yes, after two years in which the pandemic forced them to stay at home, more than five thousand brothers from the California Brotherhood, all wearing a mask, most of them children and adolescents, starred in the first great representation of the Passion of Christ.

The good weather helped so that thousands of brothers, processionists, visitors and tourists from many corners of the region, the Region and even from Spain packed the streets for almost five hours that the procession was in the street. There were areas of the route where you could hardly walk. The desire to see the California quarry procession with its characteristic style made up to five rows of people sitting and standing eager to see the parade form.

The wind that at the beginning served for a greater brilliance of the thirds, and at the end, when the night settled on the streets of the historic center and the temperature dropped, was a nuisance. The churro stalls in Plaza Castellini and Santa Florentina, among others, helped many to alleviate the cold a bit.

Ovation for the grenadiers



With unequaled order and martiality, imitating their elders, the thirds left at five o’clock in the afternoon. This is how the girls from the third of the Prendimiento de la Conversión a la Samaritana went, whose throne, carved by José Sánchez Lozano, was carried on the shoulders of a group of portapasos girls. They received applause on every street, especially when they were picked up. In front of them were the biblical characters and the grenadiers, who also started more than one ovation, among them, in the street of the Park.

The third of the Arrest of the Conversion of the Samaritan received applause, in every street, especially in its collection



Throughout the entire tour, there were many emotional moments. One of them was the one lived in Serreta street, at the height of the Basilica of Charity, by the portapasos of the sculpture group of the Sermón de la Montaña. There they always had a memory for the patron saint, but this year the cry of “Long live the Virgin of Charity” was not heard due to restrictions. The looks of those who carried the throne said it all. “Next year,” was heard. The children turned the itinerary of the procession into a colorful party due to the disparity of outfits and ways of parading. There were those who, like those of the Arrest (they represent the Baptism of Jesus), paraded with their Hebrew cloak, and others with the traditional Palestinian headscarf.

Thousands of people packed the tour, from its beginning to its end, many of them tourists and visitors



Among others, the children of Santiago Apóstol, the boys of San Pedro, la Sentencia, the children’s group of the Virgen del Primer Dolor, with the throne of Jesus with the Children, the Anointing in Betania and the three Sanjuanist thirds, with the throne of the Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, the popular Burrica.

The farewell



The throne of Jesus on his Entry into Jerusalem was already in procession through the main street, after which was the Honors Section of the Group of Californio Grenadiers, gathering applause at every step they took, when the head of the procession was already leading the church of the Calle del Aire, where hundreds of people waited to bid farewell to the procession.

After completing its entire itinerary, the biblical procession gathered a few minutes before ten o’clock at night with the three thirds of San Juan (Beloved Disciple, Judgment of Jesus and Saint John) preceding the throne of the Burrica, the leadership of the group and to the table of the brotherhood. With the closing of the doors of Santa María, many children said goodbye to the longest day of the year – which began with the blessing masses of palms and the typical chocolate drinks.