Manolete’s legend continues. Like his legacy. The rise is quoted by the so -called Córdoba monster -‘the monister ‘in the New York posters-, which now go auction in Magna Art Auccs and that will be exposed this Monday in Madrid in Madrid … On the occasion of the Art Week.

If a dozen years ago in the United States, in the Heritage House, he got on his montera, initially valued at $ 20,000; The diplomatic stripe suit that the majestic bullfighter with bitterness rictus wrapped in Chicote accompanied by his great love, Lupe but; A bracelet watch that gave him in Mexico and a silk scarf with his embroidery name, valued at $ 3,200, in 2022 in Spain an important legacy in the Ansorena house came to auction: a dress of blue and gold lights, two capes, a couple of crutches and the smelter of swords, a relic for the admirers of the Cordoba myth.

Precisely, now, within the framework of art week, with an arc in the background, Magna Art Auccans will present next Monday the exhibition of works of art and jewels of its spring auction, which will be held on March 18. Among the jewels, a melt, two capes and a suit of lights. But there are many more within the ‘Grana y Oro’ section, such as’ Portrait of Rosario Mansi and his daughter … «, by Julio Romero de Torres, with an exit price of 75,000 euros; the oil on canvas ‘the bullfight’ (10,000); ‘Drushes’, a sculpture in Pavado bronze on wood in wood, work by Juan Cuevas and valued at 3,500 euros, or ‘Virgen de la Esperanza Macarena’ (1,500 euros).

In the catalog, to which ABC has had access, the importance of Manolete is underlined: «Manuel Laureano Rodríguez Sánchez (Córdoba, 1917 – Linares, 1947), better known as Manolete, IV Califa del Toreo, was one of the great masters of the history of bullfighting in Spain and one of the core icons in the decade of the forties. They also speak of their vertical style and myth that was born after the mortal cornada of the Islero Miura in Linares.

These are the lots that are auctioned:

262. Manolete light suit in sea and gold foam. Composed of jacket, vest and taleguilla. Linen and silk lining embroidered with applications of almaraes and sequins with gold and red canutilllo thread. Interior label: Juan Giménez. C/Prados, 12 Madrid. Long manga jacket: 60 centimeters. Departure price: 28,000 euros.

263. Fundón de Espadas de Manolete. Fundon in leather misleading with the name the right hand. It contains two estasques to kill (one with a foul), three aid or simulated stings and stagnator for the crutch. Height: 97 centimeters. Departure price: 6,000 euros.

264. Mouleta, possibly Linares. Serigrafiada with the name of the right -handed Manolete and Commercial Seal «Juan Jiménez. Bullfighter articles. C/del Prado, 12. Madrid ». In the catalog it is said that «by family tradition, it is believed that it could have been used in the last run of Linares. Use brands, unclea. Measures: 95 x 185 cm. Departure price: 4,000 euros.

265. Brega cape. Serigraphy with the name of Manolete and seals of Santiago Pelayo, C/León, 8, of Madrid. Measures: 110 x 220. Departure price: 4,000 euros.

Beyond the bullfighting, pieces such as a flamenco tapestry of the second half of the seventeenth will be auctioned, ‘Tito dismissed Berenice, daughter of King Herod “, from 25,000 euros, an” very important “” panel of Sevillian tiles (12,000 euros); A sculpture of the Immaculate (18,000), a “magnificent” Christ on the cross of the fifteenth century (28,000), or the great jewel, ‘The Child Jesus asleep on the cross’, of Murillo. Its departure price: 150,000 euros.