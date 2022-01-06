Last night a spectacular fire in the area of ​​the La Capellanía industrial estate, in Archena, affected an area of ​​scrubland where there are no buildings or homes. The abundant undergrowth and existing pruning debris caused the flames to be seen from afar due to their size. Police sources confirmed this Thursday night to this newspaper that the fire was under control, although the abundant undergrowth could cause the flames to take time to be permanently put out.