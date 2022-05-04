The Italian Cup is increasingly purple. Fiorentina’s series of triumphs continues: for the fourth edition in a row, the trophy remains on the notice board of the Commisso club. In Venice, the final against Atalanta was one step away from going into extra time: in the 93rd minute, however, captain Giovanni Corradini appeared in the Nerazzurri area, who with a left (deflected) blew up the cap, unleashing the party of the team and of Alberto Aquilani, who of these four cups has won three. Overall, for Fiorentina, there are seven: only Turin has won more, eight. A poker that began in 2019 with Dusan Vlahovic leading scorer (three goals in two games against Toro, the trophy was awarded in 180 ‘), which continued in August 2020 with the success against Verona in Reggio Emilia and last year with the one on Lazio in Parma. Now the 1-0 to Atalanta, which is moving up the league table but which stopped at the most beautiful in the Cup. See also Is Egan Bernal "a lukewarm"? 'Indirect political' of his ex-girlfriend for controversy

EQUILIBRIUM – It wasn’t a spectacular final. A lot of competition, few emotions especially in the second half, when the teams at a certain point seemed to be able to settle for going beyond the 90 ‘. In the first, however, it was Fiorentina who were the first to go close to scoring, in the 4 ‘with Biagetti: then Brambilla’s team also came out, with Fogli keeping a good watch on Sidibe. Corradini on one side and Panada on the other to inspire the strikers, the Albanian Toci and Moustapha Cissé, the Guinean who has already scored his first goal in Serie A in Bologna.

DECISIVE GOAL – Fifteen minutes into the second half, Aquilani was forced to give up the injured Agostinelli, replaced by Neri who in the 80th minute with a cross shot came close to surprising Sassi. At 67 ', however, it was the Atalanta goalkeeper who opposed Favasuli's attempt. At 92 'the decisive episode: escape on the left of Distefano, who kicked towards the goal of Sassi. The goalkeeper rejected, the ball was carambulated on Toci's leg and was picked up by Corradini, who put it into the goal with his left foot. "The secret of these four cups in a row? There is none – Corradini's words to Sportitalia, who Fiorentina had borrowed from Perugia first on loan then at the beginning of the season outright -. It was a complicated game, we fought. , we believed in it and we are delighted to have won it ".

May 4, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 20:46)

