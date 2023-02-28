Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a driver must pay 15,000 to a young man, compensation for the moral damages he suffered, as a result of the convict swerving his vehicle and making indecent signs with his hand.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a vehicle driver, in which he demanded that he pay him an amount of 51 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by him, while obligating him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant swerved on his vehicle and hit it, as he directed Insulting gestures with his hand to shame him, and he was convicted of that incident under a criminal judgment, and the defendant’s action resulted in material and moral damage, represented in insulting him on the public road, in addition to intimidating and intimidating him, which prompted him to file this lawsuit to claim compensation for damages The material and moral damages suffered by him, while the defendant failed to appear and it was found that his notification had been received.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the papers showed that the defendant was convicted in the criminal judgment for committing an act that would endanger the life of the plaintiff by driving the vehicle on the public road, swerving it towards the plaintiff’s vehicle, hitting it and running away, in addition to committing an immoral act. By pointing with his hand, indicating that this unlawful act, subject of this ruling, is the one upon which the plaintiff relies in his present case, and thus there is a causal relationship between the error and the damage, which makes the defendant legally obligated to compensate the plaintiff for those damages, and the court estimated the compensation due to the plaintiff including It has the authority to estimate and extract from the circumstances and circumstances of the case an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, to compensate all the moral damages incurred by the plaintiff.

The court rejected the request for material compensation, noting that the plaintiff did not provide the court with evidence that there were material damages caused to him as a result of the defendant’s fault, and the court did not find a basis in the papers for his similar request through which he could determine the value of the damages and losses incurred to him, nor did he indicate Also, the amount of lost earnings, and the material losses incurred by him as a result of this act, with which this request is based on no support and necessitates rejection.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, along with obliging him to match this amount of fees and expenses, and rejected the rest of the requests.