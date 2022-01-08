A new anime series based upon Scott Pilgrim is coming to Netflix.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is ​​working alongside UCP – the division of Universal Studio Group behind The Umbrella Academy and Chucky – to develop the brand-new adaptation with anime house Science SARU “on tap to provide the animation work”.

Scott Pilgrim’s artist / creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is writing and executive producing the show with BenDavid Grabinski, and both are also on board as showrunners should the series “move forward”. Science SARU’s Eunyoung Choi will serve as producer, and Abel Gongora as director. The band members from the 2010 movie have also signed up.

ICYMI, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game has become Limited Run Games’ “biggest release of all time”, selling over 25,000 copies in less than three hours on Nintendo Switch alone.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition – which was released this time last year – includes the remaster of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and its original DLCs: the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs. It’s out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.