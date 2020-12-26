The signing of a center forward to help alleviate the alarming lack of goal is the priority of Real Zaragoza in the winter market that will open on January 4, 2021. Sports director Miguel Torrecilla is also on the hunt for a midfielder, a midfielder and a central defender, but most of the economic effort will be concentrated on a reference attacker who forms a pair with the Colombian Narváez, who, with five goals, is the only one with acceptable numbers at the forefront of the Aragonese team.

Torrecilla aims for a seasoned ‘9’ and, if possible, with experience in Spanish football and has opened several conversations waiting for one to bear fruit as soon as possible. At the same time, the Salamanca executive must make a numerical and salary gap up front and is negotiating a new assignment for the young Brazilian Raí, which would free one of the two extra-community positions, and, above all, a loan or a contract termination for Haris Vuckic, the footballer with the highest salary of the Real Zaragoza squad and whose signing, a commitment of the former sports director Lalo Arantegui, has been a resounding failure in this first half of the season. The 29-year-old Slovenian international arrived with the Dutch Twente’s letter of freedom and his departure would release about 225,000 euros.

Zaragoza urgently needs reinforcements in all its lines to increase its chances of avoiding relegation to Second B, but first it needs to release a salary mass to be able to sign those three or four players and Miguel Torrecilla drew up an extensive list of transfers, of which the Georgian Giorgi Papunashvili was the first to leave for the Cypriot Apollon Limassol, freeing up about 90,000 euros. Guitián, Nick Buyla, James Igbekeme, Larrazábal and the aforementioned Raí and Vuckic continue on the starting ramp, without ruling out Javi Ros and even Zapater, with 35 years and who still has two and a half seasons left on his contract.